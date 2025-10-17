Town Sign Barnsley Youngster

Friday, 17th Oct 2025 19:25 Town have added Barnsley’s England U16 international defender Oliver Wilkinson to their development squad. Wilkinson, 16, became the Tykes’ youngest-ever starter when he was named in the XI for the EFL Trophy game against Manchester United’s U21s aged only 15 in August last year. Capped by England at U15 level and having skippered the Young Lions’ U16s, left-sided centre-half Wilkinson was due to start his academy scholarship in the summer having been at Oakwell for seven years but, with plenty of clubs having shown interest, instead opted to move on with the Blues having completed his signing. Training compensation will have been due to the Tykes. Barnsley academy manager Bobby Hassell said in the summer: “I did everything we could to convince him to stay. My connection to the England coaching staff got him his initial call-up and unfortunately outside influences have convinced him his best options are outside of Barnsley. “We wish him well as a club but want players to want to represent this great club. The academy staff have worked extremely hard with the player since age nine and hope he goes on to fulfil his potential.” Wilkinson will go into John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s squad, although will also be eligible for the U18s. The U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are in action away against Norwich City at the Canaries’ Avant Training Centre on Saturday morning (KO 11am).

Photo: ITFC



