Middlesbrough 2-1 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Friday, 17th Oct 2025 22:04 Town fell to their second defeat of the season as they were beaten 2-1 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside to send the home side back to the top of the Championship. Cedric Kipre’s own goal in first-half injury time gave Boro the lead, George Hirst having seen a penalty saved moments earlier, before Morgan Whittaker added a second 10 minutes into the second half, prior to Dara O’Shea pulling one back for the Blues on 76, but Town were unable to find a second goal. Boss Kieran McKenna named the same side which beat Norwich City 3-1 12 days ago with Sammie Szmodics and Sindre Walle Egeli considered fit enough to start despite being withdrawn from their international squads early last week. Middlesbrough made four changes from the team which fell to a 1-0 loss at Portsmouth, their first Championship defeat of the season prior to the break, with Luke Ayling, Aidan Morris, who returned late from international duty with the US, Kaly Sene and Sontje Hansen all dropping to the bench and Alan Browne, Delano Burgzorg, one-time Town target Whittaker and David Strelec coming into the team. The Teessiders, who had Hayden Hackney, who turned down a £15 million move to the Blues in the summer, in their midfield, switched to a back four from a three-man backline. The game got off to a tentative start with the home side seeing most of the ball but not threatening, while Town won a couple of early free-kicks in the opposition half which came to nothing. Hackney struck the first effort of the match in the 12th minute but the former England U21s effort flew over. Within a minute, Leif Davis gifted the ball to Tommy Conway on the right of the box but the former Bristol City forward’s cross was diverted out for a corner by Kipre. The corner was taken twice following some wrestling between Conway and Jaden Philogene before the initial kick had been taken. The Blues’ first chance came in the 17th minute, Szmodics, Philogene and Jens Cajuste combining before the Swedish international played in the overlapping Davis, who cut across to Szmodics, whose first-time effort was blocked by home skipper Dael Fry. The ball eventually ended up back with Cajuste but his cross from the corner of the penalty area was too high for George Hirst at the far post. Town briefly took charge, although while still scruffy at times, and on 20 Alfie Jones was booked for fouling Cajuste on halfway as the Blues broke. Three minutes later, Hirst played a ball in behind the Boro backline for Philogene on the left, the former Aston Villa man cut in but his low shot was blocked. The Teessiders subsequently had a spell on top and weren’t too far away from going in front in the 26th minute when Hackney skipped into the area, Cajuste pulling out of a tackle for fear of a trip, before hitting a strike which clipped Azor Matusiwa on its way wide. Town put together their best move of the match in the 31st minute, one which should have resulted in a penalty. Skipper O’Shea played a superb cross-field pass to Davis wide on the left, the full-back sending over a brilliant first-time ball to Hirst, whose goalbound effort was stopped by Fry, clearly with an outstretched arm. The Blues’ players protested vehemently but referee Matt Donohue remained unmoved. From the resulting corner, the ball was cleared to Walle Egeli on the edge of the box but the Norwegian blazed deep into the stand behind the goal. Town may well have still been bristling about the penalty moments later when keeper Alex Palmer was forced to make two brilliant saves to keep the scores level. Cajuste and Matusiwa both missed tackles allowing Strelec to burst way on the right of the area from where he cut across to the unmarked Conway, whose strike was closed down superbly by Palmer. The loose ball fell to Hackney, who worked himself room for another shot, which caught O’Shea on its way through and Palmer again brilliantly saved, this time tipping over. From the corner, the Blues, the ball was cleared to Browne on the edge of the box was blocked, Town failing to get it away before Browne was able to hit another effort which was again stopped with Town again struggling to get it out of the danger zone.

As the game opened up, Fry did well to get ahead of Szmodics virtually on the goal-line from a Davis cross from the left to head over. The end-to-end action continued, Boro breaking on Town with Burgzorg somehow in acres of space on the left taking the ball on ball on before hitting a low shot across Palmer that the keeper pushed away to his left. The loose ball fell to Strelec, who somehow shot across the face and wide when it seemed easier to score. Palmer made his frustrations with the slowly retreating Walle Egeli very evident. Four minutes later, the Blues were awarded a penalty. The ball was deflected wide to Davis on the left of the area and Callum Brittain pulled the full-back to the ground. This time referee Donohue, with his mind perhaps made up by having made the wrong decision earlier, pointed straight to the spot. After a long delay, in which Brittain was booked, Hirst took the kick and hit it low to home keeper Sol Brynn’s right, the Boro number one palming it away, much to the delight of the home support. It was Hirst’s second successive penalty miss, including his effort in the shootout at Bromley in the Carabao Cup, having scored his first at Birmingham on the opening weekend. Two minutes into injury time, the Teessiders took the lead in fortuitous circumstances. Burgzorg crossed low from the right and Kipre kicked the ball against his own leg and past Palmer from the edge of the six-yard box to send the home fans into raptures. That was the last action of a half which had started slowly before ending with opportunities galore, both sides spurning chances before Kipre’s own goal handed the initiative to Boro. Town had had spells on top, but the home side probably more and really should have taken the lead in the period in which Palmer made three terrific saves and Strelec managed a miss that will almost certainly go viral in the days to come. The Blues then spurned their chance from the penalty spot - having had an even stronger shout earlier when Fry handled - before the late own goal. Matt Target sent the second half’s first effort into the fans behind the goal in the opening minute from 25 yards, then Town broke up the other end, Szmodics turning a Hirst cross from the right into Brynn’s arms. In the 50th minute, Philogene was tripped by Hackney as he burst towards the area, the Boro midfielder surprisingly not receiving a yellow card. Philogene and Davis stood over the ball with the latter subsequently hitting a very disappointing effort straight at the wall. Two minutes later, the Teessiders again found acres of space on the Town right, Burgzorg playing in Conway and Palmer once again did well to dive at the Slovakian international’s feet. The ball ran loose, however, and Hackney’s effort was blocked, before Whittaker blazed over. It had been virtually all Boro since the break and in the 55th minute they doubled their lead. Strelec was allowed space on the right to cross low, Palmer pushed it out on the stretch and Whittaker turned home the loose ball. The home fans delightedly celebrated the former Plymouth man’s first goal for the club since his January move. Town set about getting themselves back into the match, Szmodics hitting a shot which deflected over from the edge of the area. On 63, the Blues were again caught two against one at the back as Boro counter-attacked following a Darnell Furlong long throw from the right. A ball played straight down the middle sent Whittaker away with Matusiwa doing well to stop his pass to the unmarked Burgzorg. The home side kept the ball, however, and Burgzorg eventually sent a low shot across the face and wide. Town made their first changes in the 67th minute, ex-Boro man Chuba Akpom, who was booed by some sections of his old support and applauded by others, Jack Clarke, Ivan Azon and Marcelino Nunez replacing Szmodics, Walle Egeli, Hirst and Cajuste. A minute after the changes, the Blues were awarded a corner after Boro keeper Brynn took too long over a restart, the first time the new rule has been utilised by an official in a competitive Town game. From the flag-kick, the ball ran loose in the area from Nunez’s shot and almost fell to Azon, but instead was nearer to O’Shea, who scuffed wide. Boro made their first changes moments later, Sene and Morris replacing Strelec and Whittaker. Following a lengthy stoppage for an injury to Boro’s Browne, Town threatened again Azon, Clarke and then Furlong all having efforts blocked. But the home side continued to find holes in the Blues’ backline, Burgzorg again found in space on the left of the box but O’Shea blocked. The Town skipper saw a shot from the edge of the area deflected behind in the 77th minute and from the resulting corner the Irish international pulled a goal back with his first for the club. Nunez whipped over a well-struck ball to the near post, by far the Blues’ best set piece of the evening, and O’Shea flicked a header across Brynn and into the net. Having reduced the deficit, Town went about looking for a second, but not before Matusiwa was booked for a foul, the Dutchman’s fifth of the campaign meaning he’ll miss the Charlton game on Tuesday. On 79, Clarke was played in by Davis on the left and sent over a low ball which the diving Brynn got to just ahead of Azon as the Spaniard slid in. The Teesiders swapped Conway for Sam Silvera on 82, the Blues switching Matusiwa for the more attacking Jack Taylor two minutes later. With four scheduled minutes remaining, Azon was threaded in on goal but slipped the ball wide with the linesman’s flag in any case raised, which looked harsh. Boro replaced Burgzorg with Ayling for the final three minutes. Town kept pushing in four additional minutes but without particularly convincing that they might create the chance from which they could score a leveller and the final whistle drew a huge roar from the home fans, their side having returned to winning ways after three games without a victory and to the top of the table. As has often been the case this season, the Blues were good in patches and poor in others, especially the spells either side of the break in which the game was effectively lost. They were notably defensively more at sixes and sevens from counter-attacks than has been the case and a better side than Boro would have made them pay more heavily for their lack of cohesion - as well as sloppy passing - with Palmer saving his teammates’ blushes on a number of occasions. At the other end, the Blues once again failed to make the most of their chances, Hirst’s penalty miss at 0-0 most notably, while Szmodics and Azon both look in desperate need of a goal. Town’s set pieces were poor until Nunez’s introduction from which O’Shea scored the goal which gave the travelling 2,500-plus fans hope that their long trip might not be in vain. But in the end the home side saw the final minutes out comfortably to claim their fourth home win of the season with the Blues still to taste success on the road. Town are back at home, where they have won their last three, on Tuesday when Charlton visit. Middlesbrough: Brynn, Brittain, Targett, Jones, Fry (c), Hackney, Conway (Silvera 82), Burgzorg (Ayling 87), Whittaker (Morris 69), Strelec (Sene 69), Browne. Unused: McLaughlin, McGree, Nypan, Bangura, Hansen. Town: Palmer, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa (Taylor 84), Cajuste (Nunez 67), Walle Egeli (J Clarke 67), Szmodics (Akpom 67), Philogene, Hirst (Azon 67). Unused: Walton, Greaves, Young, McAteer. Referee: Matt Donohue (Manchester).

Photo: Action Images via Reuters



ITFC_1994 added 22:06 - Oct 17

Very poor. Not sure any of our midfielders are capable of playing in a two against any half competent midfield.... might be time to try playing three in there away from home- but can't see that happening though.



Azon offered so much more then Hirst, who probably should have waited until he scored a few more goals before his "bread and butter" comment after Birmingham.



We are very reliant on Leif and Jaden going forward and both were off it today.



Might be time for Akpom to be given a run in the 10 as sadly Smods has lost his goal scoring touch and doesn't offer much more.



No comment re some of the defending...



Furlong doesn't offer much going forward. Would have like to have seen young come on for the last 10.



We are a different team away from home sadly....



Soooooooo frustrating. Very typical ITFC sky performance. Weekend ruined!!



Ah well, we're still in the mix and we'll win the next two at home I'm sure. Just need to sort things out away ASAP!!





2

bluesissy added 22:07 - Oct 17

Well that was a sh#t show.... 3

Ipswich_Sniffer added 22:08 - Oct 17

That one is on Kieran. It was so obvious our 2 in midfield could not compete with their 5. His game management is poor but he will get better. Very dissapointing he cant see what we can though. Top managers adapt...hopefully he will learn this. 0

blueboy1981 added 22:08 - Oct 17

We have One problem - a One Trick Pony Manager.

Lucky to escape in conceding two !! 1

Umros added 22:09 - Oct 17

So we get it now. We are a home team only, as are most of the players, philogene non existent ! It won’t be enough to make top two, might get top 6 if lucky. Hirst should not take penalties, end of and he is certainly not what we need up front. Worrying expenditure on Akpom, hardly touched ball. 5

bringonbrazil added 22:09 - Oct 17

Really disappointing.

What have they been doing on the training ground for 2 weeks?

Lazy, slow, cumbersome. Where was the defence.

Earn your money. 4

Dug added 22:09 - Oct 17

The penalty miss changed the game, great goalkeeping from palmer and excellent defending from O’Shea was keeping us in the game. Hirst needs to be dropped and Davis needs to take defensive lessons.

Not too disappointed as they played well but a few town players need to pull their socks up.

COYB. 3

jas0999 added 22:11 - Oct 17

Abysmal. No excuses. Rob Edwards did a number on KM. with the hundreds of millions spent, zero away wins this season (lucky not to get a loss at Blackburn) is not acceptable. Highest paid manager in the championship, must do better. A few home wins sure - but away, atrocious. Hope Ashton is reading KM the riot act, not a single away win and this was dreadful. Can’t imagine the board are impressed. I wouldn’t be with that level of investment or paying a manager that eye watering salary. 3

DifferentGravy added 22:11 - Oct 17

After watching the first 20 mins that was such a winnable game. We looked comfortable. But, yet again, playing dangerous, sloppy balls out from the back puts us under needless pressure. Terrible penalty. Then terrible defending for og.



Huge gaps between defence and midfield, particularly for second. Leaderless on pitch. Several players werent up for the fight and definitely dont fancy it when playing away. How long does it take McK to notice it. Always too late.



5

Buryblue78 added 22:12 - Oct 17

Defensively diabolical

Ponderous playing out from the back

Gave it away endlessly got ripped apart on about a dozen occasions

Apart from that not bad

Palmer kept the score down thankfully 6

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 22:12 - Oct 17

Disappointing. Played well in parts, but Boro are a very good team and I would say they deserved it. Plus you have to put away your penalties, even the soft ones. Azon should probably start next game and get a run in the team. 4

TownSupporter added 22:13 - Oct 17

Would like to see Matusiwa dm with Cajuste and Nunez cm’s. The attacking midfielder has not worked at all so far.



Hirst needs to be dropped.



McKenna needs to be able to adjust formation and not just swap like for like. Remind you of another manager who is heavily under fire for doing this - Amorim????



3

jdtractor96 added 22:14 - Oct 17

Is Furlong better than any of the 3 right backs he is keeping out the team? We need more quality on the right side of the pitch - so, so toothless 5

algarvefan added 22:14 - Oct 17

A below par performance but had we not missed a pen and then conceded a comedy goal it would have been a very different story tonight. I think KM has to look at some of his players and ask if they are good enough to start. Hirst, Smods combo was poor tonight as was Egele. A special mention for Palmer who was excellent tonight and O'Shea didn't look tired after his international exploits. Just one of those nights, move on to Tuesday. 1

mehrad added 22:14 - Oct 17

Very exposed defensively, against a Boro team which has struggled going forward. On our midfield - I thought Azor had a really poor game. Boy - Hackney is a player and so much more worth his weight than Egeli, who cost the same but offers nothing. Davis was a our best threat going forward and Ivan had his best game. 1

MVBlue added 22:16 - Oct 17

Not a bad game actually. If Hirst scores and Kipre clears, different result. We were able to play our game and pressure them, their manager but 5 at the back to try to get the result.

Philogene maybe save for home games, almost seems like McKenna made him play different.

Hirst worked hard and keeper very good save.

We played well, we earned a draw. Bit early on in our journey to face them.

Keep confident.

We now fear no away game. Preston and Boro done. -2

BobbyPetta11 added 22:16 - Oct 17

3 in the middle our 10s have done nothing since the season started, pointless.



We also will not win the league with George Hirst as our main striker. 4

Cookieboy added 22:16 - Oct 17

ITFC 1994 agree Davis and JP are goid going forward, but Davis is a left back and his top priority must be defending . Both goals came from that area with him out of position. Got nothing, deserved nothing on that performance 1

MVBlue added 22:17 - Oct 17

btw lets sign another striker January please. 1

1960H added 22:17 - Oct 17

The best side won, architects of our own downfall 6

MVBlue added 22:17 - Oct 17

Hand ball saved them going behind remember that? Yep. 2

Sefton_Blue added 22:19 - Oct 17

Fair result unfortunately. We were out fought and out thought. Less than 2 years ago we won here 2-0. Never looked liked repeating that tonight.



Crucial moments of the season coming up for all at ITFC 5

grow_our_own added 22:20 - Oct 17

Didn't play badly, but Boro just edged it. Best opponent we've faced. Hirst and Szmodics not offering enough threat, and McK must be considering other options. Furlong's worst performance, hopefully Harry Clarke isn't far away from fitness as he offers more going forward. Hackney > Cajuste on todays evidence. Can't help thinking Hackney's decision not to come here might cost us the autos this season. Much depends on Egeli maturing fast, as we've little cover down the right. Two home wins and it'll still be a good week. 0

DannyITFC added 22:21 - Oct 17

The scoreline flattered us, should have lost by at least 3 more goals. Where do I start on just how poor that was? Hirst never looked like scoring that penalty and he said when he picked the ball up he will miss and I was right. Jaden has to take that in his form, or a class player such as Cajuste would have made no mistake from the spot. Davis looks inept defensively, standing off attackers allowing them to shoot, gives the ball away in dangerous areas and lack of strength when it matters. Walle Egelle looks like a fish out of water. Kipre has been decent but that was a howler from him sorry, a Sunday league player clears that with ease. Furlong was constantly caught out of position on the RH side and we lacked cutting edge up top. Azon looks dangerous but needs to be starts really as Hirst looks poor atm. How we could do with Liam Delap on loan! Based on tonight this team won’t be top 10 so we need to stop fantasising over top 6 (or for the utter delusional ones amongst us who think we will finish top 2 need to stop lol). The sad thing is if we are outside top 10 at Xmas KM will probably be giving his marching orders as the USA owners can only have so much patience with the money that’s been pumped into this squad. 1

Broadbent23 added 22:23 - Oct 17

What can you say. Curse of MoM award. Sky TV live. Hero to zero in next game. First half was poor for us. Walle, Matawisa, Hirst, Smoddy, Kipre didn't play well. Hirst needs to stand down from penalties. Passing wasn't great. The game was open but Jaden didn't perform to his best. Although we did rally in the second half. But too many errors to allow Middlesbrough to score. Time to regroup next week. Just makes our promotion credentials harder. COYB. 1

