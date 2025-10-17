Edwards: A Great Tear-Up

Friday, 17th Oct 2025 23:55 Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards was proud of his team following their 2-1 victory over the Blues in a game he described as “a great tear-up”. The win against Town took the Teessiders back to the top of the Championship, nine points ahead of the Blues, who remain ninth, ahead of the Saturday matches. “I’m delighted,” Edwards said. “I thought it was a great tear-up. It was two teams that were going right at it. It was really enjoyable game of football. “Friday night, not many other games on, a lot of people would have been watching, so I’m really proud of the boys and the way they’ve shown the best of themselves. “It was pleasing to see us attack like that. I know there have been a few questions about that side of things. It’s a different type of game to a couple of weeks ago [the 1-0 loss at Portsmouth]. “When a team like that [Ipswich] come, they’re coming to play and try to win the game. They’re going to come at us, and that’s going to leave some spaces. “Likewise with us, they found those spaces at time as well because we were trying to press and at times the opposition are going to get through and find space. “Both teams did that, so it was a different type of game to a couple of weeks ago. But we did attack well. There was some really good stuff there tonight.” The former Luton manager had praise for keeper Sol Brynn, who saved a George Hirst penalty just prior to Cedric Kipre’s first-half injury time own goal which gave Boro the lead. “Sol’s save was brilliant,” Edwards continued. “He was doing his job, but he did it really well. Then some of the blocks tonight were brilliant, too. “I remember they had three or four shots from the edge of the box in quick succession in the second half and when they were blocked, I celebrated them like a goal at one point. “I was thinking, ‘What am I doing?’ But that’s important. We won the game because of that. It was brilliant. “The intensity the lads showed to win the ball back was great. I thought it was a really enjoyable game. They’re really good and that’s why I’m really proud of the boys because we showed up.” Morgan Whittaker, who the Blues tried to sign during their 2022/23 League One promotion campaign, scored his first goal for Boro having joined them in January from Plymouth. “I’m really pleased for [Whittaker]. There’s high expectations on him because he’s a really good player and he understands that,” Edwards added. “What I like about him is he’s a human being, he’s been open and honest, we all go through difficult moments in life and he’s been working through a really challenging period in his life. “What I’d really like to celebrate is that he’s working very hard to get through it. It’s his night, it’s big for him and hopefully we’ll build on that with him.”

Photo: TWTD



