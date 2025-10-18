Town Women at Palace in League Cup

Saturday, 18th Oct 2025 19:26 Town Women are in Subway Women’s League Cup action away against Crystal Palace at Sutton United’s Gander Green Lane on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). The game is the Blues’ second group match in the competition, WSL Leicester City having beaten them 5-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium last month. Like Town, the Eagles are in WSL2 and currently sit in ninth in the league table having won one, drawn four and lost one of their matches so far. Last weekend, they were held 1-1 at home by Sunderland. The Eagles were narrowly beaten 2-1 at home by WSL side London City Lionesses in their opening Subway Women’s League Cup fixture and are third in the group ahead of the Blues on goal difference. “It’s our first game against Crystal Palace in a competitive fixture and it’s one we’re all excited for,” Town manager Joe Sheehan said. “Crystal Palace pushed Women’s Super League opposition all the way in their previous League Cup fixture and we know the qualities they have in their team. “We have had some of our players return to training so hopefully we can put in a good performance before we enter the first international break of the season. “We will be facing a strong opponent, but we are feeling ready for the challenge ahead.” Palace manager Jo Potter said: “We know that Ipswich have not got a huge squad to rotate so it’s a good chance for us to see them. “We’ve got a good idea now of how they’ve been playing and what they like to do. “They’re a team that have come up with some real identity and a real way of playing and they’re trying to show that and they’re trying to re-implement it. “No game’s easy, every game comes with its own challenges and we’re looking forward to it and looking forward to putting a few things right.”

Photo: Matchday Images



