U18s Lose at Norwich

Sunday, 19th Oct 2025 09:41

Town’s U18s fell to a last-gasp defeat to local rivals Norwich City at their Avant Training Centre on Saturday.

Foden Northover gave the home side the lead on 39 and the young Blues levelled on 71 through Joel Adedamola.

But the Canaries claimed their first U18s Premier League South win of the season two minutes into injury time via Hugo Collins.

The U18s remain bottom of the table, still without a win this season, three points behind Birmingham and yesterday’s opponents.

U18s: Bentley, Chadwick (Enkotosia 87), Brouwers, Brown, Adebayo, Longwe, Buskell (Barry 81), Omar (Brentnall 63), Pedder, Adedamola, Burton-Yurevich (Berkeley-Agyepong 63). Unused: Fletcher.





Photo: TWTD