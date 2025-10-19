Town Women Lose in League Cup at Palace

Sunday, 19th Oct 2025 16:22

Ipswich Town Women levelled twice but fell to a 3-2 defeat away to Crystal Palace at Sutton United’s Green Gander Lane in the Subway Women’s League Cup, the Eagles netting the winner six minutes from time.

Boss Joe Sheehan made five changes from the team which lost 4-0 at home in WSL2 last week for the Blues’ second League Cup group game.

Palace, who also play in WSL2, went ahead in the 38th minute through Emma Watson with the Blues forced into a change ahead of the restart, Sophie Peskett replacing Kyra Robertson.

Town’s all-time top scorer Natasha Thomas equalised a minute into first-half injury time after Ruby Seaby had won the ball and squad to her, however, Watson restored the home side’s lead two minutes later to make the scoreline 2-1 at the break.

The Blues introduced debutant Sophie Baigent for Charlotte Fleming in the 61st minute, then eight minutes later Paige Peake curled a brilliant free-kick over the wall and into the bottom corner to make it 2-2.

Town switched youngster Kaci-Jai Bonwick and Seaby in the 75th minute for Jenna Dear and Rianna Dean, but Palace won it on 84 through Allyson Swaby.

The Blues are bottom of their group after defeats in their first two matches.

Town Women are next in action on Sunday 2nd November when they host Newcastle United at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester in WSL2.

Town: Hartley, Neville, Peake, Wearing, Hughes, Robertson (Peskett 38), Fleming (Baigent 61), Seaby (Dean 75), Guyatt, Bonwick (dear 75), Thomas. Unused: Negri, Boswell.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images