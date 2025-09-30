McKenna: Matusiwa's a Loss But We've Other Players Who Have Played the Deeper Midfield Role

Monday, 20th Oct 2025 17:21 Blues manager Kieran McKenna admits Azor Matusiwa’s absence through suspension when Charlton visit on Tuesday is a loss but says there are a number of players in his squad capable of playing the deeper midfield role, even if not quite like-for-like replacements for the Dutchman. Matusiwa, 27, has quickly moved to five bookings following his summer move from Rennes, picking up five in his first 10 Championship matches, one of those the abandoned game at Blackburn from which yellow and red cards still counted. “It’s a loss, of course,” McKenna reflected. “In general, especially in the home games, he’s been growing into the team and going from strength-to-strength, but it is what it is. “In the Championship, you’re always liable to pick up some yellow cards in the middle of the pitch. I think our last holding midfielder picked up his fair share of yellow cards as well! “It’s come a little bit quicker than we would have wanted but no one’s going to play every minute of every game anyway, that’s why we have a good squad, and other people are going to come in for different games. “It will be a different midfield for Tuesday night and the boys will want to take their chances and most importantly help the team do well.” While there’s no like-for-like replacement in his squad, McKenna believes he has options to come into the team. “Stylistically, probably not anyone quite like him in terms of his standout attributes a lot of the time off the ball or how he likes to go and hunt the ball and win his duels and win his challenges,” he continued. “But we have other players who have played there. Marcelino [Nunez] has played lots of football as a number six, slightly different type of number six, but he’s played in a double pivot in both roles, has played as a single six as well a lot, so he’s got lots of experience in different roles. “Jens [Cajuste] and even Jack Taylor have done both as well, have played as the deepest midfielder at times. “You’re not going to be exact like-for-like, that can be a challenge, but sometimes it can be a strength as somebody else can bring different qualities to the role and we’ll have to find a good balance tomorrow night and, hopefully, set up the team in a way that brings out the strength of whoever’s in there.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



HighgateBlue added 17:29 - Oct 20

Encouraging comments. I think we're looking at Jens and Nunez to start. I'd be very happy with that, especially at home.



Let's get that first win against a team currently in the top half. In fact, preferably a pair of them, followed by our first away win at QPR! 0

chorltonskylineblue added 17:38 - Oct 20

Based on what I've seen so far I worry about Nunez's propensity to give the ball away in dangerous areas. Hope I'm wrong because Charlton seem to set up really tightly drilled and they can capitalise on sloppiness -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments