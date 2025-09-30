McKenna: Feels More Like Game Five Than Game Ten
Monday, 20th Oct 2025 17:38
Town boss Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t see the 10th game of a season as a particular milestone and this season feels it’s still very early in the Blues’ campaign given the late transfer window business.
Managers and pundits often cite the 10-match mark the point where a division starts to take shape with Tuesday’s game at home to Charlton Town’s 10th, the match at Blackburn last month having been abandoned.
But McKenna says it’s not a landmark which he takes note of or using as a point to reflect on progress.
“Not really,” he said. “I don’t know whether it does statistically ring true or not, I don’t really.
“I think during the international breaks you tend to take a little bit more of a pause and have a look at things and go through a little bit more data and look at the games in a batch, and I’m sure we’ll do that again come the November break.
“Game 10? No, and I think each team’s different. I think game 10 for a team who have seven, eight, nine starters from last year is probably different, game 10 for a team who are in the same division as last year is probably different.
“All the clubs are on their own journey. We know for ours, it still feels really early. When the window continues for four games and we signed a lot of players late in it, probably for us it feels a little bit like game five since we’ve had the group together.
“That doesn’t change the importance of picking up points as quickly as we can and as we go along and trying to stay competitive in the league, but for us game 10 would be early, even if it was with the whole group.
“It doesn’t feel anything like 10 games that we’ve had this group together, it feels more like half of that.
“I’m pretty certain that there are going to be inconsistencies over the next couple of months, we’ve got to work through those as quickly as possible.
“We need to be competitive and pick up results as well as we possibly can in that time, while striving to keep getting better.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]