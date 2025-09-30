McKenna: Feels More Like Game Five Than Game Ten

Monday, 20th Oct 2025 17:38 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he doesn’t see the 10th game of a season as a particular milestone and this season feels it’s still very early in the Blues’ campaign given the late transfer window business. Managers and pundits often cite the 10-match mark the point where a division starts to take shape with Tuesday’s game at home to Charlton Town’s 10th, the match at Blackburn last month having been abandoned. But McKenna says it’s not a landmark which he takes note of or using as a point to reflect on progress. “Not really,” he said. “I don’t know whether it does statistically ring true or not, I don’t really. “I think during the international breaks you tend to take a little bit more of a pause and have a look at things and go through a little bit more data and look at the games in a batch, and I’m sure we’ll do that again come the November break. “Game 10? No, and I think each team’s different. I think game 10 for a team who have seven, eight, nine starters from last year is probably different, game 10 for a team who are in the same division as last year is probably different. “All the clubs are on their own journey. We know for ours, it still feels really early. When the window continues for four games and we signed a lot of players late in it, probably for us it feels a little bit like game five since we’ve had the group together. “That doesn’t change the importance of picking up points as quickly as we can and as we go along and trying to stay competitive in the league, but for us game 10 would be early, even if it was with the whole group. “It doesn’t feel anything like 10 games that we’ve had this group together, it feels more like half of that. “I’m pretty certain that there are going to be inconsistencies over the next couple of months, we’ve got to work through those as quickly as possible. “We need to be competitive and pick up results as well as we possibly can in that time, while striving to keep getting better.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



TimmyH added 17:48 - Oct 20

Well I see the 10th game as the first 'step' in the season to see how we're evolving with so many new faces introduced...personally feel we don't really have much of an identity of how we want to play particularly away from home where we seem all over the place particularly on the transition when we lose the ball. 0

WhoisJimmyJuan added 17:53 - Oct 20

As a matter of historical fact, we've never got promoted straight back after relegation i believe. But then I also believe KMcK is the first Ipswich manager to achieve 2 successive promotions. Need to settle in this division fast before our promotion chances slip away 0

armchaircritic59 added 18:08 - Oct 20

TimmyH, pretty much agree with that, I use the 10 game metric for a first assessment, not just assuming that's how the whole season is going to go, just a guide. I will use it around 9.45pm tomorrow night! 0

Bazza8564 added 18:09 - Oct 20

Let's be crystal clear here, our defeat friday was our first in 6, we are miles off being at our best and yet we win these two home games that puts us in a really decent position before going to QPR.

We saw spells in both the promotion seasons that were worse than this.

We haven't a divine right to win every week, let's just get 100% behind the boys in the next 5 days and win both.

Then, look at november, that looks like a month to capitalise. 37 games to go yet.... 0

blueoutlook added 18:21 - Oct 20

Let’s be honest. 10 games in and it’s clearly not going to plan and MK knows it if he speaks the truth. -1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments