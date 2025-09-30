McKenna: Hirst Still Has My Trust From the Spot

Monday, 20th Oct 2025 17:59 Town boss Kieran McKenna says George Hirst retains his trust from the penalty spot despite the Scotland international missing his last two kicks. Hirst netted from the spot deep into injury time to claim a point for the Blues at Birmingham in the opening game of the season, but since then has seen kicks saved at Bromley in the Carabao Cup shootout and then at Middlesbrough on Friday just before the Teessiders took the lead. Meanwhile, Jack Clarke has netted two penalties in the games at home to Derby having come off the bench and away against Bristol City to secure draws. “We’ve got a few experienced takers in the squad, to be fair,” McKenna said. “George has scored one and missed one in the league. “He stepped up with a big, big penalty against Birmingham and you can probably have more pressured situations, but it was the first game and it was still a really big moment and he took a really good penalty. “He’s taken good penalties for us before, so we trust him as a taker, trust Jack as a taker, trust Chuba [Akpom] as a taker, I’d trust Ashley Young with a penalty, I’d trust Sam Szmodics, I’d trust Jaden [Philogene], there’s lots of players I’d trust. “We we designate for each game and how that pans out over the course of the season we’ll see, but we feel like we’ve got a lot of good penalty-takers there. “To be fair, I don’t think you can get away from it, it was a really, really good save the other night, and that can happen to the best players in the world. Whoever takes the next one, will do the very best to score.”

Photo: Matchday Images



flykickingbybgunn added 18:08 - Oct 20

I thought he hit it hard and low to the keepers right. The goalie guessed the right way and made a great save. Just one of those things. No need to relieve Hirst of his duties. -1

bugblatter added 18:45 - Oct 20

Not low enough, powerful enough, or close enough to the post to be insaveable. I feared the worst when he slept stepped up and was right. I miss Tommy Miller! 1

blueboy1981 added 18:53 - Oct 20

What ?? 0

Blue_Heath added 19:00 - Oct 20

Good man management but we really need a proper taker. 0

BrandonsBlues added 19:08 - Oct 20

Not the fact that Hirst looked to his left and made it obvious which way he was going then. Not difficult for the keeper to read. 0

