Ames: Wark Book an Autobiography, Anthology, Encyclopaedia, Visual Celebration and Love Letter

Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025 12:08 Town supporter and The Guardian’s European sport correspondent Nick Ames says He’s Here, He’s There, the new book about Blues legend John Wark, is “an autobiography, an anthology, an encyclopaedia, a visual celebration and a love letter”. As a nine-year-old watching John Wark excel in Town’s 1991-92 promotion campaign, it was difficult to comprehend the enormity of what was taking place. The same went for the early stages of the following season, the Premier League’s maiden year, as Ipswich settled quickly and their veteran defender made crucial contributions against the likes of Spurs and Leeds. The stories from times past were well told but, for this youngster finding his way in fandom, there was little understanding that Wark was a genuine superstar of his generation. In a sport catapulting into modernity, he was a slightly dishevelled and other-worldly figure. As Wark’s authority and composure underpinned a Town side that was greater than the sum of its parts, the understanding grew that this was the tail end of a stunning career. But until now its story had not been told comprehensively enough to fill in all those knowledge gaps. He’s Here, He’s There, a remarkable tribute compiled by Neil Prentice, examines every element of a player commonly filed in fans’ all-time top two. From different angles it is an autobiography, an anthology, an encyclopaedia, a visual celebration and a love letter. Similarly to his successful celebration of George Burley’s Town career, published last year, Prentice has wielded his expertise in layout and design with a beautifully arranged selection of photographs, graphics, statistics and pull-outs. It means there are numerous layers to dwell upon with every turn of the page, far beyond the text itself – mirroring the depth and complexity of the life being profiled here.

Wark’s voice is, naturally, the star of the show in an extensive interview that underpins the entire work. Characteristically anecdotal, reflective and honest, it leads the reader from a sheltered young Glaswegian’s first tentative journey south all the way through to his present-day status as a dearly cherished Town legend who still graces the corridors of the club he grew to adore. On the way we hear tales of the 1981 UEFA Cup winning side’s approach to match preparations (how exactly they managed to stun Europe by thrashing St Etienne will quickly become a mystery), the genius of Sir Bobby Robson and the weird brilliance of the Cobbolds’ ownership. We understand how, exactly, he was able to amass such phenomenal goalscoring figures from midfield. We are given a window into exactly what motivated an outwardly diffident, relaxed character who teammates nonetheless recall could drive standards in training with a single stare. Interviews with those colleagues, ranging from Arnold Muhren all the way through to the likes of Chris Kiwomya and Jason Dozzell, deepen the picture. Many of the stories they tell have not been revealed in public, even less so within the same pages, until now. Prentice also encourages Wark to raid his memory about lesser-known accolades such as a “Bravo Award” in Italy that led him scrambling for a fresh pair of boots to perform in front of an expectant crowd. In 1991 Wark was listlessly treading the streets of Ipswich and on the point of joining the dole queue when fate intervened, offered him a third wind at Town and led to his being a Sky poster boy for the Premier League era. No story of that kind will be told again. Wark was many things in his several footballing incarnations but one quality remains constant throughout Prentice’s lavish tribute: a passion that has bound him to Suffolk’s public for more than half a century, and one whose every drop is given fresh life in this extraordinary production. He’s Here, He’s There - Ipswich Town Football Club – The John Wark Era – 1973 – 1996 is available now via TWTD here. There are two versions of He’s Here, He’s There , a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals, and the standard edition.

Photo: Action Images



