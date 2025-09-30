Seven Changes as Blues Host Charlton

Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025 19:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made seven changes for this evening’s game against Charlton Athletic at Portman Road. Ashley Young returns at right-back with Jacob Greaves the left centre-half and Marcelino Nunez making his first home start in the deeper midfield role. Town swap all four of their attacking players, with Kasey McAteer on the right, Chuba Akpom as the number 10, Jack Clarke on the left and Ivan Azon making his first home start as the out-and-out striker. Azor Matisuwa misses out having amassed five bookings, while Cedric Kipre, Sindre Walle Egeli, George Hirst, Jaden Philogene, Darnell Furlong and Sammie Szmodics all drop to the bench. Charlton make two changes from the team which beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the Valley on Saturday with striker Tanto Olaofe handed his first league start for the Addicks. Central defender Kayne Ramsay returns to the XI in the back three, while Tyreece Campbell and Reece Burke switch to the bench. Former Town loanee James Bree starts at right wing-back. Town: Palmer, Young, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Nunez, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, J Clarke, Azon. Subs: Walton, Furlong, Johnson, Kipre, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Charlton: Kaminski, Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Bree, Coventry, Carey, Docherty (c), Bell, Kelman, Olaofe. Subs: Mannion, Burke, Rankin-Costello, Berry, Knibbs, Hernández, Apter, Campbell, Leaburn. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Dug added 19:05 - Oct 21

Seven changes that’s ridiculous.. how can a team start to gel with that many changes each game? 9

CookAshtonJohnson added 19:07 - Oct 21

Not sure about the amount of changes, and Philogene not starting. BUT! Fingers crossed we can grab a 3-1 win tonight to roll onto Saturday!



COME ON THE TOWN! 3

smithlarr added 19:07 - Oct 21

Time for McAteer to prove he's worth the money 5

blueboy1981 added 19:07 - Oct 21

McKenna playing ‘pretend’ Premiership Squad ‘make believe’ rotation Football.

In the absence of any game tactical nous, I guess that’s all there is !! 0

warno added 19:09 - Oct 21

At this rate there will be a home team and an away team. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:13 - Oct 21

Well as I said for the Bristol City game, win and he looks very clever, lose and he looks an idiot, draw and it's neither! 2

blueboy1981 added 19:14 - Oct 21

McKenna has lost something he has probably never had.

Hope the usuals have their usual excuses ready - just in case Charlton prove ‘tricky’ as McKenna has predicted !! 1

AbujaBlue added 19:30 - Oct 21

It's a mid week game if course there will be changes. Players need resting and rotating. -2

Northstandveteran added 19:35 - Oct 21

Looks like an attacking team.



I'm also not overly sure about McAteer Smithlaar. 1

TimmyH added 19:36 - Oct 21

I'd put Azon, Nunez, Greaves and maybe Young in, but Akpom and McAteer are treading on thin ice, they keep getting chances and do very little - home game changer Philogene on the bench?



Too many changes in my opinion. 1

armchaircritic59 added 19:37 - Oct 21

AbujaBlue, try telling that to our team of 1980/1981 who played 66 matches with a much smaller squad. Or to one of our ex players Brian Talbot who when he went to Arsenal, played 72 games in a season! 1

SickParrot added 19:44 - Oct 21

As we don't look like winning an away game at present, we must win our home games. Seven changes is therefore very risky. Nunez for the suspended Matusawu unavoidable, Young for Furlong and Azon for Hirst I agree with, but not the other changes. Akpom and Mcateer have been very disappointing so far and, although Jack Clarke has been impressive as a sub resting Philogene who has been on fire at Portman Rd is daft.

1

GoingUp added 19:55 - Oct 21

Perfect give Jaden a rest + to up his hunger the rest on on merit / sub par last performances 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments