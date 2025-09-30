Seven Changes as Blues Host Charlton
Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025 19:01
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made seven changes for this evening’s game against Charlton Athletic at Portman Road.
Ashley Young returns at right-back with Jacob Greaves the left centre-half and Marcelino Nunez making his first home start in the deeper midfield role.
Town swap all four of their attacking players, with Kasey McAteer on the right, Chuba Akpom as the number 10, Jack Clarke on the left and Ivan Azon making his first home start as the out-and-out striker.
Azor Matisuwa misses out having amassed five bookings, while Cedric Kipre, Sindre Walle Egeli, George Hirst, Jaden Philogene, Darnell Furlong and Sammie Szmodics all drop to the bench.
Charlton make two changes from the team which beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the Valley on Saturday with striker Tanto Olaofe handed his first league start for the Addicks.
Central defender Kayne Ramsay returns to the XI in the back three, while Tyreece Campbell and Reece Burke switch to the bench. Former Town loanee James Bree starts at right wing-back.
Town: Palmer, Young, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Nunez, Cajuste, McAteer, Akpom, J Clarke, Azon. Subs: Walton, Furlong, Johnson, Kipre, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst.
Charlton: Kaminski, Ramsay, Jones, Gillesphey, Bree, Coventry, Carey, Docherty (c), Bell, Kelman, Olaofe. Subs: Mannion, Burke, Rankin-Costello, Berry, Knibbs, Hernández, Apter, Campbell, Leaburn. Referee: Farai Hallam (Surrey).
Photo: Matchday Images
