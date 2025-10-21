Gray Rejoins Braintree on Emergency Loan

Young Blues keeper Henry Gray has rejoined National League Braintree Town on an emergency loan.

New Zealand U20s international Gray comes in as cover for the injured Mason Terry.

Gray, who has started this evening’s National League Cup tie at home to West Brom’s U21s with ex-Blues centre-half Tommy Smith skippering, spent the second half of 2024/25 on loan with the Essex club, winning their Young Player of the Season award.

Meanwhile, Town’s U17s were beaten 4-1 at home by their Norwich City counterparts in the U17 Premier League Cup at Playford Road this afternoon, Stevy Brouwers the scorer of the Blues’ goal.





Photo: Matchday Images