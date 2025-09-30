Palmer Set For Scans
Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025 23:13
Town boss Kieran McKenna says keeper Alex Palmer will undergo scans on the injury which forced him off in the first half of this evening’s 3-0 home defeat to Charlton.
Palmer suffered the issue in the 24th minute, pulling up after passing the ball short to skipper Dara O’Shea and immediately signalling that he was in trouble.
After treatment, Christian Walton took over in goal and will start against West Brom, Palmer’s previous club, at Portman Road on Saturday.
“He’s pulled a muscle, didn’t look great in terms of how he was limping,” McKenna said.
“I’m sure there will be scans to see how he is. Calf, I think, it was down the back of his leg.”
Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.9 Norwich (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
Ipswich Town 3:1 Norwich City, 05/10/2025
Between The Lines - The Quirky And Often Irreverent Poetry Of Ipswich Town. No.8 by The_Flashing_Smile
Bristol City 1:1 Ipswich Town, 30/09/2025
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]