Palmer Set For Scans

Tuesday, 21st Oct 2025 23:13 Town boss Kieran McKenna says keeper Alex Palmer will undergo scans on the injury which forced him off in the first half of this evening’s 3-0 home defeat to Charlton. Palmer suffered the issue in the 24th minute, pulling up after passing the ball short to skipper Dara O’Shea and immediately signalling that he was in trouble. After treatment, Christian Walton took over in goal and will start against West Brom, Palmer’s previous club, at Portman Road on Saturday. “He’s pulled a muscle, didn’t look great in terms of how he was limping,” McKenna said. “I’m sure there will be scans to see how he is. Calf, I think, it was down the back of his leg.”

TerryButchersBandage added 23:40 - Oct 21

End Murics Loan. Get him back between the sticks, Defensive Problems solved. 0

armchaircritic59 added 00:19 - Oct 22

TerryButchersBandage, wouldn't that be some irony! Seems he's good enough for a club currently in the top half of Serie A, but not good enough for a club in the bottom half of the Championship. 0

