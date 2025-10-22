Jones: Proud of Performance

Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 09:54 Charlton Athletic boss Nathan Jones said he was proud of his side’s performance following their 3-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road. Jones thought his team had to work their way into the game with the Blues having dominated the early period of the match. “They have got some squad, some team and the first 25 minutes we had to get to grips with it. “I felt that we were really passive and allowed them to work their patterns to get their good players into areas and we had to defend the box really, really well. “Then we started to get a bit more aggressive and started to get on the front foot a bit more and felt we had the best chances [of the] first half. “I think we had four real good chances and at half-time we got into the players and we went after the game. “Second half we really went after the game and the goals were excellent goals and that was some performance. “We come here – a wonderful team, a big budget, a load of players well coached, a good manager, a wonderful way of playing, difficult to play against – and you have to be right at it. “Let’s go out and go right up against them and see how good they are and we found out. It’s the most wonderful group, the most humble group. “I thought we were really, really good tonight and I’m very proud of that performance, proud of the club, there won’t be many better performances at this place all season.” Jones had praise for his backline, which was solid throughout: “You don’t come to Ipswich and win 3-0 if you haven't defended very, very well. “We had to defend our box wonderfully well. We had to put our bodies on the line. We’re demanding a lot from the players, so I’m so proud. I’m proud of the football club, it’s a wonderful night for us.”

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



