On-Loan Boatswain Red-Carded

Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 10:19

On-loan Town striker Ashley Boatswain was sent off as Woking beat Fulham’s U21s 2-0 in the National League Cup last night.

Boatswain, 20, who joined the Cards earlier in the month, was dismissed just before half-time for an off-the-ball headbutt.

Despite being down to 10 men, the Surrey side went on to score twice in the second half to claim the points.

Prior to last night's red card, the Montserrat international had made a positive start to his spell at the Kingfiend Stadium, scoring two goals in his first three games, one on his debut in the FA Trophy and the second on his National League bow in Saturday's 3-1 win at Altrincham.

Elsewhere, it was a disappointing second Braintree Town debut for keeper Henry Gray as the Iron were beaten 3-2 at home by West Brom’s U21s in the same competition last night, the visitors grabbing the winner two minutes into injury time.

New Zealand U20 international Gray had rejoined the Essex club earlier in the day on an emergency loan.





Photo: TWTD