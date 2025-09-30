Luongo Out For Season With Ruptured ACL

Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 10:50 Former Town midfielder Massimo Luongo, now with Millwall, has been ruled out for the rest of the season having ruptured the ACL in his right knee. The 33-year-old was stretchered off in the 15th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 win away against another of his old clubs, QPR, and manager Alex Neil has now confirmed the extent of the injury and that the Australian international will miss the remainder of the campaign. The injury also ends any hopes Luongo may have had of making the Socceroos squad for the World Cup next summer. The Sydney-born midfielder joined the Lions on a one-year deal in the summer having been released by the Blues after two and a half years in which he was a key player in the team which won promotion from League One and the Championship.

Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect



Lukeybluey added 10:52 - Oct 22

Ah dang! Poor ol boy, hope Mass is able to make a full recovery. 0

ArnieM added 10:57 - Oct 22

Unfortunately, id say that's him done in the game at this level now. 2

darkhorse28 added 11:03 - Oct 22

Get well soon Mass. Probably him done at this level, gutted for him, he was playing so well.., such an underrated player, great positional awareness and defined how the double pivot works alongside Sam.



Made taking the ball of the half turn, and moving it forward with accuracy look easy ., a natural, made for the role, and a winner. Along with others you made people off the pitch look better than they actually are. Positional awareness too.., knows exactly where to be and when.



Come back stronger Mass, I hope he gets to finish on his terms, and he does comeback, the least he deserves. He ran through walls for us. 0

