Luongo Out For Season With Ruptured ACL
Wednesday, 22nd Oct 2025 10:50
Former Town midfielder Massimo Luongo, now with Millwall, has been ruled out for the rest of the season having ruptured the ACL in his right knee.
The 33-year-old was stretchered off in the 15th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 win away against another of his old clubs, QPR, and manager Alex Neil has now confirmed the extent of the injury and that the Australian international will miss the remainder of the campaign.
The injury also ends any hopes Luongo may have had of making the Socceroos squad for the World Cup next summer.
The Sydney-born midfielder joined the Lions on a one-year deal in the summer having been released by the Blues after two and a half years in which he was a key player in the team which won promotion from League One and the Championship.
Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect
