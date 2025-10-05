Former Blues Full-Back McNeil Dies

Thursday, 23rd Oct 2025 11:37 Former Town left-back Mick McNeil has died, aged 85. McNeil was with the Blues from 1964 until 1972 and was a member of Bill McGarry’s side which won the Second Division title in 1967/68 to return to the top flight. In total, he made 168 starts and five substitute appearances for the Blues, scoring five goals and captaining the side in 1964/65 following his £17,000 move from his hometown club Middlesbrough, but with injuries hampering him during his time at Town. McNeil started his career with Boro and while with the Teessiders won nine full England caps, a number playing alongside his future manager Sir Bobby Robson, the last aged only 21. After leaving Portman Road, he moved on to Cambridge City. After hanging up his boots, he set up a chain of successful sports shops with branches in Bury St Edmunds, where he lived in his latter years, and Ipswich, providing the next couple of generations of Suffolk footballers with their boots and shin pads.

Photo: ITFC



FullerFlavour added 11:58 - Oct 23

Sad news indeed. He also had a shop in Clacton-on-Sea where with my very first pay packet in July 1989, I succumbed to buying the home and away shirt that were displayed so gloriously in the shop window.



RIP Mick. 2

Broadbent23 added 12:09 - Oct 23

Condolences to his family. A great servant to the club and the town of Ipswich. 3

johnwarksshorts added 12:11 - Oct 23

Good, no nonsense defender. Watched him play a few times. R.I.P. Mick.

1

USA added 12:19 - Oct 23

Never saw him play but loved his sports shop!!



RIP



Once a Blue, Always a blue 1

blueboy1981 added 12:28 - Oct 23

Always Remembered as a Proper Football Player.

R.I.P. Mick. 0

BeachBlue added 12:34 - Oct 23

Let's have a minutes applause on Saturday.

I remember Mick McNeil Sports being in town, my Dad insisted all sports gear was bought there. 0

