McKenna Opens New Stand at Needham Market
Thursday, 23rd Oct 2025 12:59
Town boss Kieran McKenna officially opened Needham Market’s new main stand last night ahead of the Marketmen’s 4-2 Southern League Premier Central victory over Bury Town at Bloomfields.
McKenna cut the ribbon on the 256-seater Treadfirst Stand, up from the 190 capacity of the previous wooden structure, in front of a crowd of 1,105.
“It’s a privilege to open this new stand at a club with such deep roots in the community,” McKenna said.
“Suffolk has such a strong footballing tradition and Needham Market have had some great successes in recent seasons, with this new stand a great example of the growth the club has enjoyed.
“The facilities at Bloomfields are excellent, which we have experienced previously when visiting in pre-season, and I’m sure this new stand will add to those even further as the club keeps moving forward.”
In addition to first-team pre-season friendlies, the Blues’ U21s have played a number of their home matches at Bloomfields in recent seasons.
The new stand cost £358,235, with a Premier League Stadium Fund grant of £183,024, £100,000 from the CIL fund and another £10,000 from the local authority’s community fund facilitating its construction.
Needham Market chair Keith Nunn added: “It’s quite a building and one we are very proud of obviously.
“We are very much a community club, we own all our own facilities, so it makes sense if you own things to spend money and invest.”
Suffolk FA football development manager Matt Stebbings said: “It’s great to see the club strive to improve facilities off the pitch as part of their stadium accreditation.
“A huge well done to the whole team at Needham Market who have put the hours in to get this over the line.
“A big thank-you to the Premier League Stadium Fund and funding partners who have enabled this new stand to be delivered.”
Photo: Action Images
