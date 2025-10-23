Negri and Wearing Win U23s Caps

Thursday, 23rd Oct 2025 21:43

Ipswich Town Women’s duo Natalia Negri and Megan Wearing picked up international U23s caps for England and Scotland this evening, both falling to defeat.

Keeper Negri (above) made her debut as the Young Lionesses were beaten 5-0 to reigning WU23 European champions Germany in Fulda. They host Portugal in Northampton on Monday.

Wearing (below) was in the Scotland U23s side which was defeated 3-0 by Sweden at Stark's Park, Kirkcaldy. The young Scots face Italy away on Monday.

The games are the first round of a European friendly tournament with group matches scheduled over three windows ahead of finals next April.

England are grouped with France and Norway as well as the Germans and Portuguese, and Scotland with the Netherlands and Belgium in addition to the Swedes and Italians.

Blues full-back Grace Neville is with the New Zealand squad who play Mexico in Ciudad de los Deportes in the early hours of tomorrow.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images