U21s Host Brighton, U18s Face Birmingham

Friday, 24th Oct 2025 09:38

Town’s U21s host Brighton and Hove Albion at the JobServe Community Stadium this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s are in action against Birmingham City at Playford Road on Saturday (KO 11am).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side remain second in 29-team Premier League 2 and still unbeaten having picked up 16 points from their first six matches in their first season in the U21s top flight. The Seagulls are seventh.

The U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, have had a tougher time and are bottom of U18 Premier League South having yet to register a win. Birmingham are one place and three points ahead of them.





Photo: TWTD