Evening With Wark at Stowmarket
Friday, 24th Oct 2025 10:04

Blues legend John Wark is staging an ‘Evening With’ event at Stowmarket Town on Friday 7th November.

Wark will be joined by a special guest host for a question and answer session, while there will be a book signing and raffle.

Tickets are £35, including table food and buffet, and are available from 1883@stowmarkettownfc.co.uk, 01449 516230.

Thurlow Nunn Premier Division Stowmarket are currently in a perilous financial situation, their current directors having inherited debts of more than £100,000 from the previous administration. The club is raising funds through a GoFundMe page.

The recently published book, He’s Here, He’s There - Ipswich Town Football Club – The John Wark Era – 1973 – 1996, is available now via TWTD here.

There are two versions of He’s Here, He’s There , a collector’s edition limited to 857 copies, representing Wark’s 678 Town appearances and 179 goals, and the standard edition.


