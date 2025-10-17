Palmer Out For Several Weeks

Friday, 24th Oct 2025 13:59 Town keeper Alex Palmer has been ruled out for several weeks with the calf injury he suffered during the first half of Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton. Christian Walton took over after the 29-year-old departed in the 24th minute and will start tomorrow’s home game against Palmer’s old club West Brom. With Palmer out, New Zealand U20 international Henry Gray has been recalled from his emergency loan at National League Braintree after one match.

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



AYACCA added 14:01 - Oct 24

I'd like to see muric back. Helluva shot stoppa -2

PortmanTerrorist added 14:10 - Oct 24

I feel for Palmer and I also feel for Walton who has a shot at finally keeping the shirt that was originally his....but has to do it with that shambles of a CB pairing in front of him, or a completely new pairing of Kipre and Baggott?! We have made really hard work of this season and just need a handful of players to justify keeping the shirt now...so come on down Super Christian Walton in Goal ! 0

Bazza8564 added 14:18 - Oct 24

Well this is all about opinions I guess but i see it completely differently to portman terrorist. Walton inspires zero confidence in me and probably not a lot more in his defensive unit. He doesnt come for corners, let's floatly balls across his 6 yard box and can't pass out with patience from the back.

He was overtaken by Hladky and had both Palmer and Muric bought to avoid playing him as number one. He has also averaged 3 goals a game conceded for the last 18 months.

Im sorry but if we had a recall clause for Muric he would already be back, and if we, the fans, hadnt hounded him out last season we would be seeing what a top keeper Muric could be.

This injury could not have possibly come at a worse time, sorry

3

TownSupporter added 14:29 - Oct 24

Doesn’t matter who we have in goal.



McKenna leaves us so wide open, teams just counter attack us and stride right through us.



We either need to play like Crystal Palace 5-2-2-1 with attacking wing backs or drop the attacking midfielder and play a defensive midfielder instead.



The tactics McKenna is playing is the biggest problem. 2

StowTractor added 14:46 - Oct 24

Walton was pretty good at passing the ball out from the back with patience in L1 & in my opinion is more confident & competent than any of Hladky, Muric or Palmer at doing that. He only lost his place to Vaz because of injury & was only kept out because Town were performing so much better than anticipated.



But yes agree with Bazza about corners and floaty balls across the box. I'm still livid about conceding late equaliser at home to both Fleetwood & Cheltenham in our L1 promotion season. 2

algarvefan added 14:53 - Oct 24

It absolutely matters who we have in goal, a good goalkeeper is vital for a team, as chances will always fall to your opponents. If you cast your mind back many years to when we had a reserves team, the second choice keeper was playing regular football. Now they spend much of the season on their backsides as a sub. We need to get behind Walton not be critical of him. He has been thrown in the deep end and now he needs our support. 4

jas0999 added 14:58 - Oct 24

Shouldn’t be an issue, with the millions and millions of attacking talent, with the right tactics, we should be able to score more than the opposition. 3

ArnieM added 15:01 - Oct 24

Reckon about 6 weeks out and we're going to miss him. 0

Alphawhiskey added 15:06 - Oct 24

Muric is the guy we need.

Better keep than all of the. Sure he made mistakes, but also made massive saves too.

All keepers make mistakes.

He is the best keeper we currently have. 0

