McKenna: Disappointing to Lose Alex But That's Why You Have a Strong Goalkeeping Unit
Friday, 24th Oct 2025 15:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna has no new injuries aside from keeper Alex Palmer, who will be out for several weeks with the torn calf he suffered in the first half against Charlton on Tuesday.
The Blues manager says that while it’s frustrating to lose Palmer, who misses his first Championship game of the campaign against his old club, he has every faith in Christian Walton, who will be starting his first second-tier game for the Blues and his first at the level since July 2020 during his time on loan with Blackburn Rovers.
Walton’s only Championship appearance for Town came as a late sub in the final game of the promotion season against Huddersfield.
“You never want to lose your goalkeeper who has been playing and I think he’s been getting better as the season’s gone on as well, so, of course, you don’t want to lose him,” McKenna said.
“But it’s why you have a strong goalkeeping unit. Christian Walton has been here a good amount of time now, who we have a lot of faith in, who has always performed to a good level whenever he’s had his opportunities, and David Button as well, who has come in as another experienced goalkeeper to support that unit.
“We’re disappointed to lose Alex, we’re glad the unit is as strong as it is. Christian is now coming in for his first Championship start for us, which I didn’t register at all, so he’ll start the game tomorrow and we’ve got every faith in him.
“And Alex will recover as quickly as he can and then we’ll be back to having a really strong three-goalkeeper unit again.”
McKenna says he has no new injury issues and that Wes Burns, who suffered an ACL injury at Liverpool in January, continues to make progress.
“Still not full contact training,” he added. “But training pretty consistently with the group, mostly in non-contact situations, but starting to integrate around a few bits, so that’s moving really well.”
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
