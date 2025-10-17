McKenna: Frustrated But Determined to Show a Better Side of Ourselves
Friday, 24th Oct 2025 15:49
Town boss Kieran McKenna says there had been a mixture of frustration and determination to put in a better performance on Saturday against West Brom following the shock 3-0 home defeat to Charlton on Tuesday.
McKenna was asked what the mood has been like around the training ground since the loss to the Addicks, the Blues’ biggest Championship home loss since Aston Villa won 4-0 at Portman Road in April 2018.
“I think probably where you'd expect it to be, where you'd want it to be - if everyone was skipping around the building, really, really happy after the other night, we'd be concerned,” he said.
“Everyone's really frustrated, players and staff, with how the night went. But then it's about how you address it and we've had a couple of good meetings about it, looked at it openly and honestly.
“The bits of the game that we did well, because there were, but probably more importantly the bits of the game that we didn't, and the spell of the game that we didn't, and we've addressed it. And we'll try and come out stronger for going through that as a group.
“And when we have further setbacks in the season, for sure they'll be there, we’ll try to use that as a reference that hopefully we'll be stronger for.
Individual meetings as well as with the group? “Of course, you always follow up group meetings with individual meetings, or sometimes you have individual meetings before the group meeting.
“It's a balance of both. There are group things that we needed to do better the other night, that we needed to do better in the last two games, that we needed to address.
“That didn't come out in the second half the other day, but I've got real belief in how they are as people and the players that we have.
“We know the reality is that this time last week we were looking forward to a game off the back of good form, a big result, the best record in the league over the last four games or so before that.
“Of course, you enjoy everything, the sun shines a little bit brighter whenever you win your games and when you don't win your games, it's a little bit more cloudy. But I've been a coach now for a long time and a manager for a good amount of games as well.
“That's pretty well ingrained in me now. So I'd like to think I deal with the bad days as well as possible.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
Ryan Mason’s West Brom were an unknown quantity at the start of the season as the former Tottenham player and caretaker-manager took his first steps into senior management.
Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.
As am I.
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]