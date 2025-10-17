McKenna: Frustrated But Determined to Show a Better Side of Ourselves

Friday, 24th Oct 2025 15:49 Town boss Kieran McKenna says there had been a mixture of frustration and determination to put in a better performance on Saturday against West Brom following the shock 3-0 home defeat to Charlton on Tuesday. McKenna was asked what the mood has been like around the training ground since the loss to the Addicks, the Blues’ biggest Championship home loss since Aston Villa won 4-0 at Portman Road in April 2018. “I think probably where you'd expect it to be, where you'd want it to be - if everyone was skipping around the building, really, really happy after the other night, we'd be concerned,” he said. “Everyone's really frustrated, players and staff, with how the night went. But then it's about how you address it and we've had a couple of good meetings about it, looked at it openly and honestly. “The bits of the game that we did well, because there were, but probably more importantly the bits of the game that we didn't, and the spell of the game that we didn't, and we've addressed it. And we'll try and come out stronger for going through that as a group. “And when we have further setbacks in the season, for sure they'll be there, we’ll try to use that as a reference that hopefully we'll be stronger for.



“So, a mixture of frustration, but a real determination really, to go into this weekend and show a better side of ourselves. Hopefully, that'll follow up with the result.” Individual meetings as well as with the group? “Of course, you always follow up group meetings with individual meetings, or sometimes you have individual meetings before the group meeting. “It's a balance of both. There are group things that we needed to do better the other night, that we needed to do better in the last two games, that we needed to address.



“But everyone's perspective on a situation would be different. One player might struggle in a certain situation for one reason, for another player it might be a completely different reason. So you also have to work with the individuals in that.



“I believe we've got a really good group. I see how hard the boys are working, how much they care. “That didn't come out in the second half the other day, but I've got real belief in how they are as people and the players that we have.



“So, of course, we've spoken individually and as a group, and everyone's ready to push on. “We know the reality is that this time last week we were looking forward to a game off the back of good form, a big result, the best record in the league over the last four games or so before that.



“And then we've had two bad ones in a row. It's a long season, you’re going to have a bad night or two bad nights, but we need to address it as quickly as we can. And again, try to show the best version of ourselves tomorrow.”



Asked how the last week or so, going from the glory of a derby victory to back-to-back defeats, impacts him, McKenna added: “That's normal. That's the job. It's not my first rodeo on that, either at this club or at previous clubs. “Of course, you enjoy everything, the sun shines a little bit brighter whenever you win your games and when you don't win your games, it's a little bit more cloudy. But I've been a coach now for a long time and a manager for a good amount of games as well.



“I think it’s one area that I'm pretty good at, to be honest, staying balanced, staying on an even keel of how we keep the atmosphere here, of how we treat people, managing to separate it from other parts of your life as best as possible.



“You can only control what comes next. And that's your response. That's how hard you work and how you battle for the next training session, for the next game. “That's pretty well ingrained in me now. So I'd like to think I deal with the bad days as well as possible.”

Photo: TWTD



