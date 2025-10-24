McKenna: Philogene and Clarke Form a Challenge and a Blessing

Friday, 24th Oct 2025 17:11 Blues boss Kieran McKenna admits the form of left-sided forwards Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke is both a challenge and a blessing. Philogene is Town’s top scorer having bagged five goals - all at home so far - in seven starts and two sub appearances. Clarke is second on the list having netted four times, two from the penalty spot, but having started only five Championship matches with a further five of his league appearances having come from the bench. The pair have been the standout performers among the attacking unit but McKenna admits it’s tough to get them both in the same team as they both prefer to play on the same side of the attacking three behind the main striker. “That's probably fair to say,” McKenna said. “It's a challenge and a blessing in some ways.



“I think they're both playing really, really well. It's no coincidence that they're both in their second season here, so although last season didn't go probably how either of them would have wanted exactly, they've come through some experiences and are more settled now, have both done the full pre-season with us and are both really good players at the level and players we really like.



“Both of them are much happier playing on the left-hand side, and that's the truth. Both of them are capable of playing on the right-hand side, but aren't as comfortable there.



“So, it's not easy to get them both into the team at the same time. Not impossible, but not easy. On the other hand, with the amount of games that we have had, having them both there, both fit, both available, one starting, the other one coming off the bench, both are scoring, both are working hard for the team, [has been beneficial].



“Jaden’s had a really, really good season so far, Jack's probably been the best forward player in the last couple of games that he started as well.



“I think it's a strength of the team and of the group. That's the goal, to have that in every position. It's not always a reality, but if we could get to the position where we have two players in really good form, both off and running in terms of goals, and really comfortable in the role in each of the forward positions, I would much rather have it that way.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Cloddyseedbed added 17:48 - Oct 24

Meanwhile we're weak as hell on the right. 0

