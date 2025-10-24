U21s Back to the Top After Beating Brighton

Friday, 24th Oct 2025 20:58 Town’s U21s continued their excellent start to their first ever Premier League 2 campaign, beating Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 at the JobServe Community Stadium to return to the top of the table. The Blues, who had Cameron Humphreys and Elkan Baggott in their starting XI, went in front in the 11th minute through Fin Barbrook, who is able to play for the U21s despite being on loan at Lincoln, where he has made only three cup appearances so far, the most recent a month ago. Tudor Mendel made it 2-0 on 21, then Josh Pitts made it three eight minutes before half-time. Town had the chance to make it 4-0 on 63, however, Mendel saw his penalty kick saved after Baggott was fouled in the box. The Seagulls pulled a goal back via Benjamin Barclay in the 79th minute but John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side weren’t to be denied three points which take them back to the top of the table but with previous leaders Manchester United in action tomorrow. U21s: Williamson, Elliott, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Baggott, Barbrook, Mendel (Turner 87), Humphreys, L Fletcher (Lewis 79), Carr (c), Pitts (Mauge 46). Unused: Barrett, Onuchukwu.

