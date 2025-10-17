Nine Changes as Town Host West Brom

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 11:44 Town boss Kieran McKenna makes nine changes for this afternoon’s live Sky game against West Brom at Portman Road with skipper Dara O’Shea and Leif Davis the only survivors from Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton. Christian Walton makes his 100th appearance for the Blues and surprisingly his first start for the club in the Championship for injured former Baggie Alex Palmer between the sticks. Another ex-Albion man, Darnell Furlong, is at right-back with Cedric Kipre the left-sided centre-half alongside O’Shea, both one-time Albion players. Azor Matusiwa returns in central midfield following his one-match ban with Jack Taylor making his first Championship start of the season alongside the Dutchman. In attack, Sindre Walle Egeli, Sam Szmodics and Jaden Philogene play behind number nine George Hirst. Essentially, it’s a return to the team which beat Norwich and lost at Middlesbrough but with Walton and Taylor coming into the side. All those who started against the Addicks drop to the bench with Ben Johnson out of the 20-man squad and David Button, yet another ex-Hawthorns employee, among the Town subs for the first time since joining the club in the summer. Albion make two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, both at full-back, with George Campbell coming in for Alfie Gilchrist, who suffered an ankle knock at Vicarage Road, and Charlie Taylor for Callum Styles, with the players dropping out both on the bench. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon. West Brom: Griffiths, Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor, Diakite, Mowatt (c), Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston, Heggebo. Subs: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Styles, Deeming, Bostock, Grant, Dike, Maja. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).

Photo: Matchday Images



Lightningboy added 11:45 - Oct 25

Just the 9....



Is he pulling names out of a hat? -1

KiwiTractor added 11:47 - Oct 25

Time for Taylor to prove me wrong and show he can play at this level.... worried about this one looking at that team. Hope I'm wrong. 5

bluesissy added 11:52 - Oct 25

Good god....km has lost the plot....time for him to be sectioned -8

hantstractorboy added 11:54 - Oct 25

Clearly going for a more combative midfield with Taylor coming in. Perhaps can’t risk the midfield being overrun after Tuesday night. Let’s hope he hasn’t made too many changes. 2

BlueNomad added 11:57 - Oct 25

This really has to be the end of wholesale changes 3

rkl added 12:00 - Oct 25

bluesince76 added 12:01 - Oct 25

I wish Taylor can prove me wrong this is his chance. 2

WalkRules added 12:03 - Oct 25

You couldn't make it up. Actually it looks like KmK is actually making it up when it comes to team selections these days! It's the hope that kills. 0

Stato added 12:05 - Oct 25

Taylor mediocre player at this level and his selection highlights two issues, first why did McKenna make such a fuss about signing Cajuste considering how rarely McKenna asks him to play 90 minutes and secondly why was yet another window under McKenna spent doubling and some times trebling forward positions with big money signings to just fill the bench while leaving our squad unbalanced behind the front 4 and for the 2nd season in a row dreadfully short of DM's. Whenever he signs players he bangs on about how many of them can play multiple positions but then he leaves Clark on the bench when we are crying out for goals. I still think we have enough to beat West Brom at home but McKenna making hard work of getting this very expensive squad performing how they should. 0

Ebantiass added 12:07 - Oct 25

Sorry to say but i cant see where the goals will be coming from if not from Jaden. Lets PLEASE keep it tight at the back, i know we dont do clean sheets anymore but lets try. 1

WestSussexBlue added 12:09 - Oct 25

Some moaning on here this morning just for the sake of it!

We lost the midweek match so what else does KMc do? Freshen things up, bring in some new partnerships and look for an improved performance.

If he’d fielded the same side bar Palmer people would have been up in arms. 1

PinstripeBlue added 12:11 - Oct 25

9 changes!! you couldn’t make this up 1

Ebantiass added 12:12 - Oct 25

Noteworthy that litterally NOBODY has hirst as first scorer in the prediction league. Hundreds of guesses and almost nobdy has our one out and out striker at home as our first goal scorer.



Its not have a go at Hirst day but a sad indictment of our prowess at the moment 2

PutneyBlue added 12:13 - Oct 25

I don't see anything strange here. He's reverted to the Middlesbrough squad mostly, after the midweek squad played like 9 year olds. Hecwbring on a different front four on about 65 mins and then it will look like the attack from Weds and the defence from Middlesbrough. Two of the "changes" are obvious, as he can't play Palmer and this time he can play Matusiwa. Or are the trolls going to lambast him for Palmer's injury and Matusiwa's one match ban? 1

scooby added 12:14 - Oct 25

Is Harry Clark fit yet

tractorboybig added 12:17 - Oct 25

we are becoming a bit of a joke 0

boysof1981 added 12:33 - Oct 25

They’ve found Paul Lambert’s bingo ball machine. Pulling random squad numbers out. 0

tetchris added 12:45 - Oct 25

Has McKenna lost the plot? Doesn’t seem to know what team to put out. 0

