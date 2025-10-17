Nine Changes as Town Host West Brom
Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 11:44
Town boss Kieran McKenna makes nine changes for this afternoon’s live Sky game against West Brom at Portman Road with skipper Dara O’Shea and Leif Davis the only survivors from Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton.
Christian Walton makes his 100th appearance for the Blues and surprisingly his first start for the club in the Championship for injured former Baggie Alex Palmer between the sticks.
Another ex-Albion man, Darnell Furlong, is at right-back with Cedric Kipre the left-sided centre-half alongside O’Shea, both one-time Albion players.
Azor Matusiwa returns in central midfield following his one-match ban with Jack Taylor making his first Championship start of the season alongside the Dutchman.
In attack, Sindre Walle Egeli, Sam Szmodics and Jaden Philogene play behind number nine George Hirst.
Essentially, it’s a return to the team which beat Norwich and lost at Middlesbrough but with Walton and Taylor coming into the side.
All those who started against the Addicks drop to the bench with Ben Johnson out of the 20-man squad and David Button, yet another ex-Hawthorns employee, among the Town subs for the first time since joining the club in the summer.
Albion make two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, both at full-back, with George Campbell coming in for Alfie Gilchrist, who suffered an ankle knock at Vicarage Road, and Charlie Taylor for Callum Styles, with the players dropping out both on the bench.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom, Azon.
West Brom: Griffiths, Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor, Diakite, Mowatt (c), Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston, Heggebo. Subs: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Styles, Deeming, Bostock, Grant, Dike, Maja. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).
Photo: Matchday Images
