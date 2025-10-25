Women's U21s Face QPR at Felixstowe

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 12:09 Ipswich Town Women’s U21s host QPR in the FA Women’s National Development League at the Martello Ground, Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm). Admission is free, although donations are welcomed for the Pound for the Ground appeal, with all matchday facilities open, including the bar, hot food, the sweet shop and Super Sunday games on the clubhouse screens.

Photo: Felixstowe & Walton



