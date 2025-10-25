Ipswich Town 0-0 West Bromwich Albion - Half-Time

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 13:28 The Blues and West Brom remain locked at 0-0 at half-time at Portman Road. Town boss Kieran McKenna made nine changes with skipper Dara O’Shea and Leif Davis the only survivors from Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton, essentially returning to the team which started the victory over Norwich and loss at Middlesbrough but with Christian Walton and Jack Taylor coming into the XI. Walton made his 100th appearance for the Blues and surprisingly his first start for the club in the Championship for injured former Baggie Alex Palmer between the sticks. Another ex-Albion man, Darnell Furlong, was at right-back with Cedric Kipre the left-sided centre-half alongside O’Shea, both also one-time Albion players. Azor Matusiwa returned in central midfield following his one-match ban with Taylor handed his first Championship start since the first month of the season alongside the Dutchman. In attack, Sindre Walle Egeli, Sam Szmodics and Jaden Philogene played behind number nine George Hirst. All those who started against the Addicks dropped to the bench with Ben Johnson out of the 20-man squad and David Button, yet another ex-Hawthorns employee, among the Town subs for the first time since joining the club in the summer. Albion made two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, both at full-back, with George Campbell coming in for Alfie Gilchrist, who suffered an ankle knock at Vicarage Road, and Charlie Taylor for Callum Styles, with the players dropping out both on the bench.

The visitors were the first to threaten, Samuel Iling-Junior getting round the outside of Kipre and inside of Matusiwa on the right and cutting into the area before the ball hit his heel and fell to Isaac Price, whose shot was straight at the Dutch midfielder. Ambitious West Brom penalty appeals for handball were dismissed by referee Josh Smith. Within a minute, the Blues went close, Philogene bringing the ball in from the left in a now familiar manner and hitting a shot which Albion keeper Josh Griffiths did well to get down to and palm away with a strong left hand. On nine, Philogene sent over a dangerous ball from the left which was just beyond the sliding Szmodics. The Irish international, who a few minutes earlier had been on the end of a heavy challenge, subsequently underwent treatment but after leaving the field was deemed OK to continue. In the 14th minute, Town midfielder Taylor burst past Nathaniel Phillips a third of the way inside the Albion half and suddenly had a free run towards goal. However, the former Peterborough man scraped his shot wide. Taking the ball on further would have been an option for a player with more pace, while Philogene and Hirst were alternative options to his left and right. Four minutes later, Hirst played in Szmodics on the right of the area, the ex-Blackburn man riding a tackle before hugely overhitting a cross beyond Hirst and Philogene. On 22, Taylor was fouled just outside the box by Ousmane Diakite and before the kick was taken Szmodics, who had continued to look uncomfortable, made way for Chuba Akpom. Philogene took the free-kick and hit the target, but Griffiths was able to bat his shot away with the loose ball not falling for a Town player. The Blues kept the ball at the Albion end, however, and there were calls for a penalty soon afterwards when Philogene was forced off the pitch by Phillips having put the ball through the Baggies defender’s legs. Referee Smith showed no interest but it appeared more than just the Blues winger being outmuscled with Phillips using his arms to block Philogene’s path having been beaten. The visitors made a more ambitious penalty claim in the 33rd minute, Charlie Taylor having thrown himself to the ground at the far post under the attentions of Walle Egeli as a cross sailed over their heads. After a spell in which Town had been well on top, Albion were seeing most of the ball but with the Blues’ pressing keeping them at bay for a long spell and then Walton grabbing a cross with ease when the Midlanders did manage to get into the final third. The Blues quickly got themselves back on top, Davis coming inside and allowing Philogene space, the wideman’s cross eventually falling to Walle Egeli just outside the box but the Norwegian’s shot was blocked. That was the last chance of a half of few real chances but with Griffiths the busier of the two keepers with his save from Philogene early on the outstanding stop. The Town winger also forced the visitors’ glovesman into a stop from his later free-kick, but aside from that there had been few chances. The Blues had largely been in control but perhaps lacking a little confidence and belief in and around the area with the visitors defending in depth. At the other end, Walton hadn’t been tested at all. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Szmodics (Akpom 21), Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Cajuste, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Azon. West Brom: Griffiths, Campbell, Phillips, Mepham, Taylor, Diakite, Mowatt (c), Iling-Junior, Price, Johnston, Heggebo. Subs: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Styles, Deeming, Bostock, Grant, Dike, Maja. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough).

Photo: Matchday Images



Ruddock2021 added 13:31 - Oct 25

Taylor has shown a decent amount going foward, as has the front line, still lacking a little bit of cutting edge, feel sorry for Szmodics, works so hard and isn't getting the rub of green. Impressed with Sindre, he's going to have a great career in football. 1

