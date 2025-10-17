Ipswich Town 1-0 West Bromwich Albion - Match Report

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 14:41 Jack Clarke’s fifth goal of the season saw Town to a 1-0 victory over West Brom at Portman Road. The Blues were the better side throughout but had to wait until the 83rd minute for a goal, sub Clarke following up after an Ivan Azon effort had been saved, Jens Cajuste having forced an error as the Baggies passed out of their area. Boss Kieran McKenna made nine changes with skipper Dara O’Shea and Leif Davis the only survivors from Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton, essentially returning to the team which started the victory over Norwich and loss at Middlesbrough but with Christian Walton and Jack Taylor coming into the XI. Walton made his 100th appearance for the Blues and surprisingly his first start for the club in the Championship for injured former Baggie Alex Palmer between the sticks. Another ex-Albion man, Darnell Furlong, was at right-back with Cedric Kipre the left-sided centre-half alongside O’Shea, both also one-time Albion players. Azor Matusiwa returned in central midfield following his one-match ban with Taylor handed his first Championship start since the first month of the season alongside the Dutchman. In attack, Sindre Walle Egeli, Sam Szmodics and Jaden Philogene played behind number nine George Hirst. All those who started against the Addicks dropped to the bench with Ben Johnson out of the 20-man squad and David Button, yet another ex-Hawthorns employee, among the Town subs for the first time since joining the club in the summer. Albion made two changes from the team which lost 2-1 at Watford on Wednesday, both at full-back, with George Campbell coming in for Alfie Gilchrist, who suffered an ankle knock at Vicarage Road, and Charlie Taylor for Callum Styles, with the players dropping out both on the bench. The visitors were the first to threaten, Samuel Iling-Junior getting round the outside of Kipre and inside of Matusiwa on the right and cutting into the area before the ball hit his heel and fell to Isaac Price, whose shot was straight at the Dutch midfielder. Ambitious West Brom penalty appeals for handball were dismissed by referee Josh Smith. Within a minute, the Blues went close, Philogene bringing the ball in from the left in a now familiar manner and hitting a shot which Albion keeper Josh Griffiths did well to get down to and palm away with a strong left hand. On nine, Philogene sent over a dangerous ball from the left which was just beyond the sliding Szmodics. The Irish international, who a few minutes earlier had been on the end of a heavy challenge, subsequently underwent treatment but after leaving the field was deemed OK to continue. In the 14th minute, Town midfielder Taylor burst past Nathaniel Phillips a third of the way inside the Albion half and suddenly had a free run towards goal. However, the former Peterborough man scraped his shot wide. Taking the ball on further would have been an option for a player with more pace, while Philogene and Hirst were alternative options to his left and right. Four minutes later, Hirst played in Szmodics on the right of the area, the ex-Blackburn man riding a tackle before hugely overhitting a cross beyond Hirst and Philogene. On 22, Taylor was fouled just outside the box by Ousmane Diakite and before the kick was taken Szmodics, who had continued to look uncomfortable, made way for Chuba Akpom. Philogene took the free-kick and hit the target, but Griffiths was able to bat his shot away with the loose ball not falling for a Town player.

The Blues kept the ball at the Albion end, however, and there were calls for a penalty soon afterwards when Philogene was forced off the pitch by Phillips having put the ball through the Baggies defender’s legs. Referee Smith showed no interest but it appeared more than just the Blues winger being outmuscled with Phillips using his arms to block Philogene’s path having been beaten. The visitors made a more ambitious penalty claim in the 33rd minute, Charlie Taylor having thrown himself to the ground at the far post under the attentions of Walle Egeli as a cross sailed over their heads. After a spell in which Town had been well on top, Albion were seeing most of the ball but with the Blues’ pressing keeping them at bay for a long spell and then Walton grabbing a cross with ease when the Midlanders did manage to get into the final third. The Blues quickly got themselves back on top, Davis coming inside and allowing Philogene space, the wideman’s cross eventually falling to Walle Egeli just outside the box but the Norwegian’s shot was blocked. That was the last chance of a half of few real chances but with Griffiths the busier of the two keepers with his save from Philogene early on the outstanding stop. The Town winger also forced the visitors’ glovesman into a stop from his later free-kick, but aside from that there had been few chances. The Blues had largely been in control but perhaps lacking a little confidence and belief in and around the area with the visitors defending in depth. At the other end, Walton hadn’t been tested at all. Town began the second half on top but both teams went through a scruffy spell with passes going astray. On 54, Kipre found Davis in space on the left but the full-back’s cross was far too long for Walle Egeli. Two minutes later, the game was brought to a halt with Akpom on the ground having been caught on his ankle buy Diakite’s studs in the followthrough from a challenge having won the ball. The on-loan Ajax man came back on after treatment but it was quickly obvious he couldn’t continue and Marcelino Nunez was called to the technical area to get ready to come on. Play continued for some time with West Brom keeping the ball and Akpom on the ground before the change was made as the game reached the hour mark. Two minutes later, Iling-Junior got round the outside of Davis on the right inside the box but, as had been the case all afternoon, the visitors had committed few players forward and the Blues’ backline were able to clear the danger. On 64, Taylor played a clever ball in for Nunez making a run to the left of the area but the Chilean was unable to get enough on the ball to find the target and his shot flew wide. The Blues were beginning to get up a head of steam and a minute later Philogene crossed from the left and Walle Egeli scuffed a volley wide, the best chance of the second half. Town’s Norwegian youngster, the Championship’s most expensive signing, had another chance in the 67th minute, Davis crossing to the far post from where Walle Egeli smashed deep into the North Stand. The 19-year-old may well have had enough time to take a touch before shooting. West Brom made their first change in the 70th minute, Karlen Grant replacing Iling-Junior. The Baggies had their first serious attempt at goal four minutes later, Price hooking over from a tight angle after a corner from the right had reached him beyond the far post. Moments later, Hirst was booked for a foul on halfway. Ahead of a free-kick on the left, awarded for a foul on Kipre by Price, the Blues made their three remaining changes, Azon, Clarke and Cajuste replacing Hirst, Philogene and Taylor, who had been one of the Blues’ standout performers. Town continued to put the Baggies under pressure, Furlong sending in a long throw from the right - after Chris Mepham had been booked for stopping Nunez from taking it quickly - which just wouldn’t fall for a Town player. Then, as the 80th minute approached, a bouncing ball dropped to Nunez in the area but the sub looped his shot well over. Two minutes later, West Brom switched Aune Heggebo for Josh Maja and Diakite for Styles. The Blues had been pushing for a goal and in the 83rd minute it finally came. West Brom keeper Griffiths played the ball out to Alex Mowatt just outside the area and the visitors’ skipper turned into Cajuste, who gleefully accepted the gift. The Sweden international moved it on to Azon on the penalty spot, the Spaniard’s attempt was saved but Clarke was on hand to smash his fifth goal of the season into the roof of the net to send Portman Road wild with a combination of joy and relief. Mowatt complained he had been fouled but to no avail and he had little case to make. West Brom had a spell at Town’s end following the goal but the Blues should have made it 2-0 in the 86th minute, breaking sharply through Walle Egeli down the left following an Albion corner, Nunez finding Azon at the back post but the luckless on-loan Como man shot wide. The Baggies swapped Campbell for Daryl Dike for the final couple of scheduled minutes. Town had another great opportunity to cement their advantage in the 90th minute, Clarke having been sent away on the left, taking it on into the area but inexplicably squaring to Walle Egeli when he should have shot. The fourth official indicated an additional four minutes in which West Brom threw everything into attack, Price heading weakly through to Walton with two minutes of added time remaining. Town looked nervy in the final minutes but equally never allowed the visitors a serious chance, although Mowatt smashed a terrific strike into the net from the edge of the box moments after the referee had whistled for a Blues free-kick. That was the last serious action of the game, the final whistle receiving a big cheer from the home support, delighted to see their team bounce back from Tuesday’s defeat to Charlton. Only one side deserved to win the match with West Brom showing a surprising lack of ambition until they went behind and not forcing Walton into anything more than a routine save at any point. It wasn’t always the most fluid display but the Blues were in control for the most part and once again the subs made a difference coming off the bench with Clarke now equal top-scorer alongside Philogene with five, despite having largely been a sub. Cajuste played a pivotal role in the goal, while Azon once again worked hard and again was unfortunate not to open his account with the club. The win, the Blues’ first in the league against West Brom since 2008, moves Town up to 12th, three points off the play-offs and eight from the top two ahead of the afternoon fixtures with a game in hand. Next week, the Blues travel to QPR. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor (Cajuste 77), Walle Egeli, Szmodics (Akpom 21 (Nunez 60)), Philogene (Clarke 76), Hirst (Azon 76). Unused: Button, Young, Greaves, McAteer. West Brom: Griffiths, Campbell (Diakite 88), Phillips, Mepham, Taylor, Diakite (Styles 82), Mowatt (c), Iling-Junior (Grant 71), Price, Johnston, Heggebo (Maja 82). Unused: Wildsmith, Gilchrist, Bielik, Deeming, Bostock. Referee: Josh Smith (Peterborough). Att: 28,447.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

2



bluesissy added 14:43 - Oct 25

Thank god for Jack clarke.....kipre bounced back superbly...overall a decent performance but much to improve on. 8

muccletonjoe added 14:43 - Oct 25

Should have been more but job done 6

Ruddock2021 added 14:45 - Oct 25

Don’t know if it’s recency bias or just how good they look after coming afer 60/70 minutes+, but Clarke / Nunez / Azón/ Egelil ook way better as starting Quartet that than usual starters. 6

jdtractor96 added 14:45 - Oct 25

A frustrating watch, but an important 3 points. Thought Jack Taylor was excellent 13

ipswichamerica added 14:46 - Oct 25

A rare clean sheet... That's something to be pleased about. 9

Miaow added 14:46 - Oct 25

Three points and a clean sheet. 8

Stato added 14:47 - Oct 25

Until others start to produce goals and assists there must be an argument to start both Clarke and Philogene. The first goal is so important that it seems an incredibly dangerous tactic leave either out of the starting line up 3

TownSupporter added 14:51 - Oct 25

We got the win most importantly.



West Brom played their part with suicidal messing about at the back.



Taylor was certainly one of the better players today.



Attacking midfielder still doesn’t work for me and we should see an alternative position. Nothing down the right making us very one dimensional which is worrying.



Better, but covering cracks. 7

KiwiTractor added 14:51 - Oct 25

But Stato they play the same position. If you move one to the other side, they won't be as effective. 0

TimmyH added 14:51 - Oct 25

Important 3 points after that awful result in midweek - felt we deserved the win, created more opportunities/half chances and West Brom very little attacking wise and the performance in general better with a good work ethic.



Still like to see Azon get a run of games as starter over Hirst whom had another quiet game and our finishing needs to improve - still waiting for one of our creative/attacking new faces to score! (only Nunez has made an assist out of McAteer/Akpom/Egeli/Matisuwa/Azon) which needs to improve.



MOTM probably Jack Clarke for the impact he made but felt Taylor/Matisuwa combative midfield worked okay today against such opponents. 3

Broadbent23 added 14:52 - Oct 25

Frustrating, nail biting but very good overall. We were tighter; the defence played well but we had less creativity but at least we won. Kipre is back in my good books, unfortunately he took two falls, hopefully he will befit next week. I think Akpom and Smooch will be available after a rest. Hirst didn't do a lot. Well done to Walton for his clean sheet.Taylor proved his worth with a decent display. Egeli not quite convinced what he gives to the side yet just frustrating. The win put us back into the pack for now, hopefully the start of a better season. 1

ibisblue added 14:54 - Oct 25

Well I messed up on timings - and only saw the last 25 minutes (on fancode, here in India)... but that now seems like a blessing!! Looked scrappy but us by far the more likely - and we were owed this surely. 3 points from these last three games - if we'd had 3 draws we'd have felt more ok? Hopefully this gives us a way upwards?? Cajuste won that loose ball (I like him a lot!) and Jack Clarke speaks for himself! 1

Dug added 14:57 - Oct 25

Much better performance and hopefully that will be the same team put out next time, Hirst has to improve his game ! Jack Taylor played well and a superb bench performance from Clarke.

This could be the turning point for the town if the manger keeps it together, I am just not a fan of the multiple changes every game. COYB. 2

EricGatesShinpad added 14:58 - Oct 25

JT and Azor brought some oomph in the middle. Once we find the shooting boots we will.be fine.... Clean sheet good. Cedric spot on. Never easy against WBA but a win none the less. 2

delias_cheesy_flaps added 15:01 - Oct 25

The finishing 11 worried the WBA defence more than our starting 11.

Kipre looks like our best defender and has an eye for a pasd, Taylor was decent, Egeli is looking exciting, Clarke looks a different player now, and Azon just needs a goal. 6

TimmyH added 15:05 - Oct 25

The turning point will be our away form...so far not 1 decent performance, it will be uphill to get in at least the play-offs if we can't start winning away. Has to start at QPR next weekend. 0

EricGatesShinpad added 15:06 - Oct 25

Jack Clarke seems to know where the goal is... I fancy him to score 15+, even if it is from the bench. Just seems to get in the right place. His Through ball to Harland last year is long forgotten!!!! 2

blue86 added 15:06 - Oct 25

First things first, we got the three points. Wasn't our best most entertaining performance for sure but we got the job done. Jack Taylor came in and done well, and Kipre needs to stay in the side. Hirst works hard, but Azon now needs a run in the side to see how he performs. Overall happy, even if we weren't at our best. Coyb 2

howsey51 added 15:07 - Oct 25

Phew. Gosh Azon is unlucky! But what the hell has happened to George Hirst? Is it just he hasn’t played enough with delap in the team for most of last year? It’s not the goals so much as his presence and hold up play that just seem to have gone missing… 5

Bert added 15:07 - Oct 25

Not a great watch but there was only one team that deserved 3 points and that was us. The subs lifted us. Good game for Taylor. Clean sheet welcome. 4

Michael101 added 15:08 - Oct 25

Memories to all goalkeepers : hoof the bloody ball . 1

55015Deltic added 15:15 - Oct 25

Drop Hirst he is really poor. Wouldn’t even have him as Sub.

Play Azon, play Akpom, they need a run in the team that’s what improves you.

McKenna needs a starting settled 11 for the whole game make no subs unless necessary or to change the game plan…….

Excellent last 20 mins 3

oioihardy added 15:21 - Oct 25

The midfield of nunez Taylor and matasiwa HAVE to start . If play nunez in 10 he will naturally drop back a bit too to help in midfield to almost make 3 there which we have desperately been needing for 2 seasons .



For me Ivan azon and hirst both aren't the best strikers.... everyone calling for azon to start you just watched him this game waste 2 good opportunities as well



In Jan we need to spend big in a number 9. We have been needing one since delap wanted to leave and the club still havent worked in it



Overall both teams were poor .... Just lucky we have Clarke in our squad who's a shinning light atm 4

EssexTractor added 15:30 - Oct 25

A dullish first half, crowd very quiet which really only came to life in last 15 minutes when the subs produced more spark into the game . Clearly clever positional play and super finish to earn that victory. Azon more threatening in his play than Hirst in 75 minutes. Our Defence did everything needed to and cannot recall Walton having to make a save

Certainly in first half our Norwegian number 8 may have stayed indoors but that mainly because there was so little play toward him. In second half he definitely grew into the game , I see a great future for him and he should be played as first choice on the right.

A much needed victory and praise for excellent Jack Taylor , a surprising excellent performance including best pass of match in first half from half way line yo

Phillogene .



2

ITFC_1994 added 15:32 - Oct 25

Obviously never want to see players injured, but both Szmods and Akpom being out for a game or two could be a blessing. Neither of them capable of knitting things together and Nunez looked much more creative in there. Matusiwa, Cajuste and Nunez as a 3 could work really well, all have different qualities and weaknesses that compliment each other...



Egeli grew in to the game and was much better with Nunez feeding him early. His best game yet! Great break for the Azon chance at the end.



Something to build on... 3

Page:

1

2

You need to login in order to post your comments