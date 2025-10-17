|Ipswich Town 1 v 0 West Bromwich Albion
EFL Championship
Saturday, 25th October 2025 Kick-off 12:30
McKenna On Szmodics and Akpom Injuries
Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 16:08
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says Sammie Szmodics suffered a knee problem during this afternoon’s 1-0 home victory over West Brom, which will be investigated, while he is hopeful Chuba Akpom’s issue is just an impact injury.
Szmodics was forced off in the 21st minute having been on the end of a heavy Chris Mepham challenge earlier in the half.
Akpom, who replaced him, was caught by Ousmane Diakite's studs in the follow through after a tackle in the second half and made way on the hour.
“Sammie I’ve not seen downstairs, it was a knock on his knee that he tried to shrug off,” McKenna said.
“That’s probably one of them that can go one way or the other. I imagine we’ll investigate that over the next 24 hours.
“Chuba was a very heavy knock. I haven’t seen the tackle back, a couple of people asked me about it downstairs, but his ankle and shin are in a wee bit of a mess. Hopefully it’s just an impact [injury] and won’t take too long.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
Ryan Mason’s West Brom were an unknown quantity at the start of the season as the former Tottenham player and caretaker-manager took his first steps into senior management.
Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.
As am I.
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]