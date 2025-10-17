McKenna On Szmodics and Akpom Injuries

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 16:08 Blues manager Kieran McKenna says Sammie Szmodics suffered a knee problem during this afternoon’s 1-0 home victory over West Brom, which will be investigated, while he is hopeful Chuba Akpom’s issue is just an impact injury. Szmodics was forced off in the 21st minute having been on the end of a heavy Chris Mepham challenge earlier in the half. Akpom, who replaced him, was caught by Ousmane Diakite's studs in the follow through after a tackle in the second half and made way on the hour. “Sammie I’ve not seen downstairs, it was a knock on his knee that he tried to shrug off,” McKenna said. “That’s probably one of them that can go one way or the other. I imagine we’ll investigate that over the next 24 hours. “Chuba was a very heavy knock. I haven’t seen the tackle back, a couple of people asked me about it downstairs, but his ankle and shin are in a wee bit of a mess. Hopefully it’s just an impact [injury] and won’t take too long.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



oioihardy added 16:12 - Oct 25

In nicest way possible glad they went off ... we finally got to see almost a 3 in midfield we have desperately needed . And look as soon as nunez came on we get 3 points . STAY WITH 3 IN MIDFIELD MCKENNA 2

Bazza8564 added 16:15 - Oct 25

Losing both was a concern, but it gave Nunez a chance to show us he can be valuable in the 10, which is no bad thing 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments