U18s Off Bottom After Claiming First Win

Saturday, 25th Oct 2025 22:53

Town’s U18s climbed off the bottom of U18 Premier League South by beating Birmingham City 3-0 at Playford Road this morning.

The young Blues, who went into the game without a league win this season, took the lead via a Charlie Wood header in the 33rd minute from Indiana Pedder’s cross.

Pedder added the second two minutes after the break and Benji Buskell completed the scoring nine minutes from time.

The victory moves David Wright and Matt Pooley’s side ahead of today’s opponents on goal difference.





Photo: TWTD