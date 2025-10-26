Ex-Blues Forward Hunt Sacked By Reading

Sunday, 26th Oct 2025 15:03 Ex-Town forward Noel Hunt has been sacked by Reading, where he had been manager since December last year. The Royals are 19th in League One, two points off the relegation zone, having won only three of their 14 matches this season. Hunt was previously a player with the Berkshire club, making 145 appearances during a five-year spell, and also had a stint as caretaker boss in April 2023. The former Irish international, 42, was with the Blues, alongside brother Stephen, another one-time Royal, initially on loan from Leeds during the 2014/15 season, making three starts and nine sub appearances, scoring three goals, most famously the last-gasp winner at Charlton on his debut. “Today I have made the decision to terminate the contract of first-team manager Noel Hunt,” chairman Rob Couhig wrote on the club’s website. “This is a difficult day for everyone at Reading Football Club. As I said recently, football is a performance-based business and while we have seen moments of progress this season, results have not reached the level required. “After honest discussions inside the club in recent weeks, I believe this is the right moment to make a change to move us forward. “Noel Hunt is far more than just a former manager of this football club – he is part of the fabric of Reading FC. As a player, he fought for this badge. As a coach in our academy, he helped shape the next generation of Royals. “As first-team manager, he stepped up in very challenging circumstances and gave everything for the club. “Noel has conducted himself with integrity, hard work and total commitment. He cares deeply about Reading Football Club and he leaves with his head held high.”

Photo: Action Images



Gforce added 15:19 - Oct 26

Sad to see an ex Ipswich player lose his job ,that's football unfortunately, it's a results business.

I would imagine Liam Manning must also be pretty close to losing his job,as that lot up the road are in disarray.

(What a shame) 0

