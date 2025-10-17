Jones: We Didn't Over-Celebrate Portman Road Win

Sunday, 26th Oct 2025 21:14 Charlton boss Nathan Jones has hit back at Town full-back Ashley Young’s claim that the Addicks had celebrated “like they’d won their cup final” after their 3-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road last Tuesday. Speaking following the South Londoners’ 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday, Jones responded to Young’s comments made after the Portman Road match. “Ashley Young is an experienced guy and has had a fantastic career,” the Welshman told BBC Sport London. “I’m sure when he had a result against the likes of Man City or whatever he was pretty happy. I don’t think we over-celebrated. We celebrated with our fans - it’s what we do. “We didn’t go and do a lap of honour, do the conga or do the Mexican Wave around Portman Road. “Bearing in mind it is a big, big win, a big, big win, they have come down from the Premier League and we have come up from League One, so put a bit of context on it. “I’ve got massive respect for Ashley. Huge. Wonderful player. Having a pop at us, we have a fraction of their budget - probably a 10th of their budget. “If you multiply their budget by 10 it will probably be £300-400 million, which would mean them winning the Champions League final. They would be playing against a Juventus or Bayern Munich. “If he thought we over-celebrated, I apologise. We didn’t. We just enjoyed the fact we beat probably the best team in the league.”

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Daniel72 added 21:53 - Oct 26

Bless him... doing good work.. and he was respectful towards old Youngie.. 1

Saxonblue74 added 22:01 - Oct 26

If they did (which I don't think they did) why shouldn't they? Shows a lot of respect for ITFC that they see it as such a huge win. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments