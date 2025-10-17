Jones: We Didn't Over-Celebrate Portman Road Win
Sunday, 26th Oct 2025 21:14
Charlton boss Nathan Jones has hit back at Town full-back Ashley Young’s claim that the Addicks had celebrated “like they’d won their cup final” after their 3-0 victory over the Blues at Portman Road last Tuesday.
Speaking following the South Londoners’ 1-1 draw at Hull City on Saturday, Jones responded to Young’s comments made after the Portman Road match.
“Ashley Young is an experienced guy and has had a fantastic career,” the Welshman told BBC Sport London. “I’m sure when he had a result against the likes of Man City or whatever he was pretty happy. I don’t think we over-celebrated. We celebrated with our fans - it’s what we do.
“We didn’t go and do a lap of honour, do the conga or do the Mexican Wave around Portman Road.
“Bearing in mind it is a big, big win, a big, big win, they have come down from the Premier League and we have come up from League One, so put a bit of context on it.
“I’ve got massive respect for Ashley. Huge. Wonderful player. Having a pop at us, we have a fraction of their budget - probably a 10th of their budget.
“If you multiply their budget by 10 it will probably be £300-400 million, which would mean them winning the Champions League final. They would be playing against a Juventus or Bayern Munich.
“If he thought we over-celebrated, I apologise. We didn’t. We just enjoyed the fact we beat probably the best team in the league.”
