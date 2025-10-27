Neville First Town Women's Player to Win New Zealand Cap

Monday, 27th Oct 2025 09:58

Full-back Grace Neville became the first Ipswich Town Women’s player to win a senior cap with New Zealand overnight in the Football Ferns’ 2-0 friendly defeat to Mexico in Ciudad Juárez.

Neville, 25, started and won her 14th full cap, her first since joining the Blues from London City Lionesses over the summer.

The game was the second of three friendlies, Neville having been an unused sub in a 1-0 defeat again to the Mexicans on Friday, with the final game against the US in Kansas City in the early hours of Thursday.

Elsewhere, Blues pair Natalia Negri, who picked up the WSL2 Save of the Month award for September last week, and Megan Wearing could add to their U23s caps with England and Scotland respectively later today.

Negri’s England host Portugal at Northampton this evening, while Wearing’s Scotland are away in Italy.

The games are part of a European friendly tournament with group matches scheduled over three windows ahead of finals next April.

England are grouped with France, Germany - who beat them 5-0 on Thursday - and Norway as well as the Portuguese, and Scotland with the Netherlands, Sweden - who defeated them 2-0 on Thursday - and Belgium in addition to the Italians.

Forward Natasha Thomas is with the senior Jamaica squad which faces Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly in Couva on Tuesday.





Photo: Matchday Images