U21s Host Preston at Needham Market in Premier League Cup

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 09:42

Town’s U21s are in Premier League Cup action against Preston North End at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening (KO 7pm).

John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side have made a terrific start to life in Premier League 2 following the academy’s switch to category one and sit second in the table, two points behind leaders Manchester United.

Tonight’s match is their first in their Premier League Cup but with everyone else having already played twice.

Preston’s academy is currently at category three but with the club having ambitions to move to category two.

Earlier this month, they beat Leicester City, who have a category one academy, 2-0 at home in their second group game, having lost 2-1 to Charlton, also on their own turf, in their first.

Admission at Bloomfields on the gate is £6 for adults, £4 for concessions and £2 for under-16s.

Meanwhile, U18s full-back Stevy Brouwers, 17, has joined Isthmian League North Division Brantham Athletic on loan.





Photo: Matchday Images