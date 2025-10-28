Thomas Could Add to Jamaica Caps

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 10:04

Ipswich Town Women’s forward Natasha Thomas could add to her Jamaica caps when the Reggae Girlz face Trinidad & Tobago in a friendly overnight.

The game, which kicks-off at midnight UK time, is preparation for CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers that get under way in November.

Thomas, 29, has previously won three caps having become the first Ipswich Town Women’s player to feature at full international level when she made her debut in October last year.

Meanwhile, Blues defender Megan Wearing added to her Scotland U23s caps yesterday when she came on as a sub in their 3-1 away in Italy yesterday.

Town keeper Natalia Negri was an unused sub for England U23s as they drew 1-1 with Portugal at Northampton’s Sixfields.





Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images