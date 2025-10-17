Clarke: Jaden's Been Playing Really Well

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 10:30 by Kallum Brisset Jack Clarke says he understands the stiff competition he faces from fellow left winger Jaden Philogene for a starting role in the Town side. The in-form Clarke has scored five goals in his last eight league matches, but has only started on two occasions during that time, with four of his strikes coming as a second-half substitute. Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Bromwich Albion saw the latest of the forward’s heroics, where he struck the only goal of the game with seven minutes remaining to give the Blues a vital three points. Philogene, who has also scored five goals this term, has been manager Kieran McKenna’s preferred choice from the start, with Clarke more often contributing in his role as super-sub. “We both want to play games and everybody in the dressing room wants to be playing as many games as possible,” he said. “When you’ve got someone of Jaden’s talent within the squad, when he’s playing you want him to do well and he has been doing really well. “It’s not a bitter pill to swallow, you want the team that’s playing to do the best they can and Jaden’s been playing really well. “We’ve got a talented squad and we’ve got a lot of good players. The manager’s going to pick a team that he thinks is best suited to winning games of football.

“Sometimes it is easier to be a sub, the game opens up a lot more and you can get opportunities and better chances towards the back end of the game. Sometimes it’s not the worst thing in the world. “Everybody wants to be playing games but we’ve got a talented squad and everybody’s got a part to play. “Everybody knows the talent we’ve got within the squad, the sort of players that we’ve got and what we’re capable of doing. It’s just about gelling, getting a string of performances, letting momentum carry us and seeing where we end up. “You’ve always got to be in tune with what’s going on in the game, where they’re strong and where they’re weak. We’ve got a talented squad and everybody’s going to play a part this season so it’s just about being patient and waiting for opportunities.” Perhaps the most popular goal that Clarke has scored so far this season came in the East Anglian derby against Norwich City earlier this month. Already holding a one-goal advantage, the 24-year-old scored to set Town on their way to ending the 16-year wait for a victory over the Canaries. “It was a good moment,” he reflected. “I didn’t realise the magnitude of it until you’re down and involved in it. “It was a big day and a positive result but we didn’t really back it up after the international break which was disappointing. We managed to get three points [against West Brom] and hopefully we can use that to build.” His winner against the Baggies and that famous strike against Norwich both came after fellow substitute Iván Azón had gone desperately close to opening his Town account. The Como loanee was the width of the post and a good save away from his first goal, but Clarke was on hand to gobble the rebound on both occasions. On Azón, the former Sunderland man said: “He’s doing everything that people could want of him and ask of him. When that first one goes in and he gets a sense of it hitting the back of the net. “Sometimes they go in and sometimes they don’t, he’s just been really unlucky at the minute. For us as a team, he’s putting himself in the right areas, he’s getting the chances and we can’t ask for much more from him. “It’s just about putting yourself in the right areas. Iván’s putting himself in the right areas, he’s just getting unlucky, the keeper makes a brilliant save first of all and then thankfully I’m there to put it in afterwards. “The one against Norwich, you can’t get much closer than the inside of the post. He’s doing all the right things, hopefully one falls for him.” Having reached five goals already this term, Clarke was asked whether he has a goals target in mind between now and the end of the season. “I’ve never done anything like that,” he claimed. “You don’t know what’s going to happen in football, so for now I’m just enjoying the present and seeing how well it goes by the end of the season and reflect then.” Last season, Clarke played consistently at Premier League level for the first time in his career, but has found form easier to come by back in the Championship. He said: “It’s always nice when you’re doing well. The level of the Premier League is obviously ridiculous so the games that we did play in last year were difficult. I’m not saying these ones aren’t difficult as they pose different challenges, but the experience of the Premier League was enjoyable in itself. “It’s nice to be scoring and helping the team. I wish I could have done that more last season, but hopefully next season we’ll have the opportunity again and I’ll be able to help more.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



WhoisJimmyJuan added 10:46 - Oct 28

I'm a fan of this guy. Great attitude 2

Blooos added 10:54 - Oct 28

Surely we need to be playing them both now. Clarke very good in tight spaces, rarely loses the ball.. must be worth a go in the 10? 0

JewellintheTown added 10:58 - Oct 28

Seems to work best when Philogene starts, so he runs the opposition ragged and wears them out, then Clarke to come on as a super sub and take advantage with his extra energy. Not as effective the other way around. Team game. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments