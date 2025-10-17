McKenna Linked With Celtic Vacancy

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 12:28 Town boss Kieran McKenna is being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Celtic. Brendan Rodgers made a shock departure from Parkhead yesterday, resigning with his side eight points behind Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with former incumbent Martin O’Neill quickly installed as interim manager with his one-time player Shaun Maloney as his assistant. Another ex-Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou, is currently favourite for a return to Glasgow at 7-4 with Bet365, but The Scotsman and other newspapers north of the border are reporting that McKenna has admirers in the Parkhead boardroom having previously been linked in the summer of 2023. Those reports have seen the 39-year-old move to second-favourite with most bookies, at 3-1 at time of writing. McKenna, who was very speculatively linked with the Rangers job earlier in the month, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 and would cost Celtic a significant figure in compensation should they firm up their reported interest. Whether McKenna would then be tempted by a move to the Bhoys, a club with whom he has some affinity, remains to be seen. The Town boss held talks with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton in the summer of 2024, coming very close to joining the Seagulls having previously been on the verge of moving to Crystal Palace during the previous season, but opted to remain with the Blues ahead of their Premier League campaign. Following the Blues’ relegation, aside from vague links with Brentford, it was a relatively quiet summer regarding speculation on McKenna’s future. In addition to McKenna and Postecoglou, Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is also said to be among those interesting the Scottish Premiership champions.

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



tractorboybig added 12:30 - Oct 28

BIt of a step down to joke football 0

mathiemagic added 12:35 - Oct 28

Jock Ball isn't the way forward that's for sure !! 0

darkhorse28 added 12:41 - Oct 28

That there’s zero chance Celtic could afford him, and he’s mid table in the championship, tells a story about how poorly we’ve been managed off the field.



There aren’t many Premier League sides could afford him either, and he miles off that level.



He’s not our issue though, zero strategy and oversight above him, from anyone who’s vaguely elite.



He’ll wish he joined Brighton pretty soon.., a club who’s structure would have allowed him to focus on coaching, he’d probably have done very well.., he’s not someone to build a club around, and Ashton isn’t someone that will ever be good enough.., I’d shudder at Mark getting to replace McKenna .., what are Steve Bruce, Bryan Robson and Darren Moore doing these days.., we’d boing boing our way to 16th in the league.



Lots of better managers, with better records, who may or may not be better coaches, but are certainly better managers if he did go.



Sadly. There’s lots of room for us to improve, and to spend significantly less doing so. If he does leave.



That says everything. Maybe Celtic need Marks Baggies address book, that really would give us an opportunity to develop and move forwards. -7

SamWhiteUK added 12:46 - Oct 28

There is absolutely no way that darkhorse pillock is a Town fan. I don't understand how he/she is still present on the site. 4

Uhlenbeek added 12:51 - Oct 28

I think I you must be right SamWhite. I like to read different takes on our club, variety is the spice of life and all that, but what darkhorse has written is either a pisstake and sad attempt to get people angry or if he actually believes what he is written then its time to fetch the nurse. 1

Dug added 12:53 - Oct 28

Up to McKenna if he gets a decent offer, it could be attractive to him, European football, likely to win silverware etc.

Alex Ferguson moved from Aberdeen to Manchester Utd and had a glorious career, If I was in McKenna’s shoes I would certainly speak to Celtic,getting out of the Championship is one tough job. -2

EuanTown added 12:57 - Oct 28

Panic

Don't panic

Panic

Deep breaths

Deep breath

Relax 0

cressi added 13:03 - Oct 28

I'm at a point I honestly don't care had enough of it the other summer what will be will be. like players managers come and go . 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments