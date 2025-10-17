McKenna Linked With Celtic Vacancy
Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 12:28
Town boss Kieran McKenna is being linked with the vacant manager’s job at Celtic.
Brendan Rodgers made a shock departure from Parkhead yesterday, resigning with his side eight points behind Hearts at the top of the Scottish Premiership, with former incumbent Martin O’Neill quickly installed as interim manager with his one-time player Shaun Maloney as his assistant.
Another ex-Celtic boss, Ange Postecoglou, is currently favourite for a return to Glasgow at 7-4 with Bet365, but The Scotsman and other newspapers north of the border are reporting that McKenna has admirers in the Parkhead boardroom having previously been linked in the summer of 2023.
Those reports have seen the 39-year-old move to second-favourite with most bookies, at 3-1 at time of writing.
McKenna, who was very speculatively linked with the Rangers job earlier in the month, is contracted to the Blues until the summer of 2028 and would cost Celtic a significant figure in compensation should they firm up their reported interest.
Whether McKenna would then be tempted by a move to the Bhoys, a club with whom he has some affinity, remains to be seen.
The Town boss held talks with Chelsea, Manchester United and Brighton in the summer of 2024, coming very close to joining the Seagulls having previously been on the verge of moving to Crystal Palace during the previous season, but opted to remain with the Blues ahead of their Premier League campaign.
Following the Blues’ relegation, aside from vague links with Brentford, it was a relatively quiet summer regarding speculation on McKenna’s future.
In addition to McKenna and Postecoglou, Bodo/Glimt manager Kjetil Knutsen is also said to be among those interesting the Scottish Premiership champions.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
Ryan Mason’s West Brom were an unknown quantity at the start of the season as the former Tottenham player and caretaker-manager took his first steps into senior management.
Between The Lines - Your Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poem, No.11, Charlton (H) by The_Flashing_Smile
What a bizarre game that was. If you had to go off somewhere after the first half and then found out later that the final score was 0-3 you’d be utterly baffled.
As am I.
Championship Preview: Charlton Athletic by ad_wilkin
It’s a tight Championship season so far, but newly promoted Charlton are doing better than a lot of people expected.
Between The Lines - Quirky And Irreverent Match Report Poetry. No.10, Boro (A) by The_Flashing_Smile
Middlesbrough 2:1 Ipswich Town, 17/10/2025
Championship Preview: Middlesbrough by ad_wilkin
It’s a visit to one of the league’s promotion contenders on a Friday night following the second international break of the season as Town make the trip to the Riverside.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]