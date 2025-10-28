Preston Fight Back to Draw With Town U21s

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 21:00

Town’s U21s surrendered a 2-0 half-time lead as Preston North End staged a second-half comeback to claim a 2-2 draw in the Premier League Cup at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this evening.

Jamie Mauge gave the Blues the lead in the 11th minute, then added a second for the side coached by John McGreal and Chris Casement seven minutes later.

However, the Lilywhites, who have a category three academy, hit back after the break, Jonny Brindle pulling one back from the penalty spot on 61 and then Max Wilson levelling with six minutes left on the clock.

The game was Town’s first in the group, while North End have played three times and are second with Charlton top and Leicester bottom, both after two matches.

U21s: Williamson, Babb, Lewis, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Turner (c), Elliott, Wood, Mauge, Eze, Pitts. Subs: Bentley, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Carr.





Photo: TWTD