Taylor Nets First Senior Goal and Impressing New Boss Cotterill

Tuesday, 28th Oct 2025 23:51 On-loan Blues forward Tommy Taylor netted his first senior goal and picked up an assist as Cheltenham drew 2-2 with Tottenham’s U21s in the Vertu Trophy this evening, then netted in the shootout as the Robins won 3-1, much to the delight of his new manager Steve Cotterill. Taylor was making his second start for Cheltenham, who he joined for the season on deadline day, the first also in the Vertu Trophy - previously the Papa Johns - in addition to six sub appearances in League One. The 20-year-old created the Gloucestershire club’s opening goal for Josh Martin in the fifth minute the, after the visitors had pulled one back, netted one of his own on 67 with the Spurs youngsters equalising for a second time a minute from the end of scheduled time. Veteran boss Cotterill returned to Whaddon Road a month ago following Michael Flynn’s departure. Cotterill was happy to learn the goal was Town academy product Taylor’s first in senior football. “Great, really pleased for him,” he told GloucestershireLive. “He works his socks off. Still trying to find out what his position is at the moment. “Pleased for a lot of the boys tonight. I really, really like Tommy, he’s an infectious kid. Wherever you ask him to go, I said to him the other week when I went to put him on, can you play as a nine? Yes. Can you play as an eight? Yes. If I said right-back he’d go yes and want to get on the pitch, but that’s brilliant isn’t it? “When he grows into that big body of his and the coordination becomes a bit better, he’ll be a good player in the future, I think.” Taylor, who was on the Blues’ first-team bench on a couple of occasions last season, is one of two Town youngsters on loan at Cheltenham along with central defender Jacob Mazionis, who is currently sidelined with a foot injury.

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments