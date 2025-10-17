Thomas Nets First International Goal in Jamaica Victory
Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 09:53
Town Women’s forward Natasha Thomas scored her first international goal as Jamaica beat Trinidad & Tobago 4-1 in a friendly at the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva overnight.
Thomas, starting and winning her fourth cap, found the net in the 52nd minute to restore the Reggae Girlz’ lead at 2-1, Jody Brown having given them the lead on 11 before the home side levelled through Nikita Gosine two minutes later.
Tianna Harris made it 3-1 on 67, before Brown completed the scoring with six minutes remaining.
Thomas, 29, is the first Town Women’s player to score at full international level having previously become the first to win senior caps. She is also the Blues’ all-time top appearance-maker and goalscorer.
The game was staged as preparation for CONCACAF W Championship qualifiers which get under way in November.
Meanwhile, Town keeper Nina Meollo, who is on loan at Real Bedford, could add to her caps today when the Philippines host Uzbekistan in a friendly in Manila. Meollo, 21, has previously been capped once at senior level.
Elsewhere, full-back Grace Neville could win her 15th full New Zealand cap when the Football Ferns play the last of three friendlies during this international break against the US in Kansas City in the early hours of Thursday.
Neville became the first Town Women’s player to represent New Zealand earlier in the week when she was in the side which lost 2-0 to Mexico in Ciudad Juárez.
Photo: ITFC/Matchday Images
