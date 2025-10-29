Walton: Premier League Ambitions Not Over

Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 10:56 by Kallum Brisset Christian Walton made seven appearances in the Premier League last season, and the Town goalkeeper is hoping they will not be his last. The Blues custodian, who recently returned to the league starting XI for the first time this season, has been with the club since 2021 and has played in each of the top three tiers of English football with the Suffolk side. Walton also registered his 100th appearance for the club in Saturday’s home clash with West Bromwich Albion, despite 85 of those coming during his first two seasons at Portman Road. “It’s never over,” he said of his Premier League ambitions. “Everyone’s goal this year is to be up and around it, challenging for the play-off spots and the top two. “To get the club back to the Premier League would be amazing, but at the minute it’s game by game, full focus on what we can do up until the next international break and go from there.” Alex Palmer has been the Blues’ preferred choice between the posts since his arrival in February, but the former Baggies shot-stopper is currently out with a calf injury that will see him sidelined for several weeks. While deputising in Palmer’s absence, Walton understands the struggles of being out as a goalkeeper having suffered injuries of his own while with the Blues. “It’s obviously tough,” he said. “You’ve just got to get yourself back right, first and foremost. I’ve had it twice since I’ve been here and the circumstances aren’t great, but that’s football and there’s nothing you can really do about it apart from get yourself back ready and ready to challenge once you are back fit. “It’s obviously really difficult. I’ve been there myself so I know how tough it is. I’ve not seen too much of him because we’ve been off and he’s been off. He’s going to be gutted but it’s part and parcel of the game, really.

“He’s experienced at the level now, he’s played a lot of Championship football. I think any goalkeeper can take bits from each other, whether it’s someone taking bits from me or me taking buts from Palms, Butts [David Button] or whoever. It’s really important that the group is like that and I would say ours is.” Last season’s Premier League campaign ultimately ended in disappointment, with Town achieving just four league victories and failing in their goal of survival. For Walton, he had just got the shirt back in January and was a top-flight regular for the first time when he was replaced by Palmer following an unfortunate groin strain. “Mixed emotions I would say,” he reflected. “At the time, it was positive because I played in the Premier League which was my goal from the start of that season. “I had a bit of a run in the team and we picked up our first home win in the Prem. There were obviously some really good experiences. “When I got injured, it was a tough one to take and to get my head around that. The scenario played out as it did and I just had to make sure I focused on myself and didn’t listen to anything outside with full focus on what I could do and what I could bring to ultimately help the team stay in the Premier League, which we unfortunately didn’t do. “It was just about what I could bring to the squad from that point to the end of the season and challenge the number one goalie and whoever was playing. I feel like I did that, and I’ve continued to do that into this season. “I signed a contract feeling that I would get a chance in the Premier League. I felt I was in a good place at that point. The club obviously wanted me to stay and it was all positive. “I love being here, I love the area, everything’s been amazing for the four years I’ve been here, albeit I’ve not played as much in the last season or two. I really like it, I’ve got a good connection with the fans and everyone involved with the club. I’m really happy.” Asked how difficult life is like being on the bench, he added: “A different experience, you’ve got to change your mindset. “Fridays and Saturdays are a tough time because you’re not playing, you’re not preparing for a game so your preparation is a little bit different. You’re still not coming off that page of you need to be ready at all times and going through the opposition and really doubling down on the details going into a game, that’s been important. “It’s been a different experience, but I’ve always had full belief that if I stayed positive, my chance would come again. You look anywhere in the country and it happens to goalkeepers all over. “I’m not the only one, this happens to [outfield] players. It’s a tough environment but you’ve got to be as positive as possible at all times.” Walton is now one of the longest-serving players at the club following his arrival from Brighton and Hove Albion, initially on loan, more than four years ago. Many of the players who joined during the same transfer window departed the Blues during the summer, including Cameron Burgess, Conor Chaplin and Sam Morsy. Reflecting on the summer of change, the 29-year-old said: “It was mixed emotions. The manager and players have spoken about it over the summer, but for me, it was obviously sad to see lads that I had built good friendships with. “It’s the game, it moves on and it’s always evolving. I was just focused on what I had to do and my role that I bring to the squad and that was most important for me. “It’s nice to have new players in, the group is really good and it’s been enjoyable.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bringmeaKuqi added 11:20 - Oct 29

He definitely deserved more chances last season. And I really think he is the calmest keeper we have on the ball. He might not be as good a shit stopper as Palmer though 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments