Szmodics Undergoes Surgery

Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 11:19 Town forward Sammie Szmodics is set for a spell on the sidelines having undergone surgery. The 30-year-old was forced off in the 21st minute of Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over West Brom with a knee injury having taken a heavy challenge from Chris Mepham early in the match. This morning, the Irish international has posted a photo on Instagram having gone under the surgeon’s knife on which he says: “Operation all done. Back in no time.” It’s the second time this year that Szmodics has undergone surgery, an ankle problem requiring an operation in March. Town also have concerns regarding Chuba Akpom, the player who replaced Szmodics at the weekend, the on-loan Ajax man subsequently having to make way himself having taken a boot to the ankle and lower shin. Speaking about the injuries after Saturday’s game, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Sammie I’ve not seen downstairs, it was a knock on his knee that he tried to shrug off. “That’s probably one of them that can go one way or the other. I imagine we’ll investigate that over the next 24 hours. “Chuba was a very heavy knock. I haven’t seen the tackle back, a couple of people asked me about it downstairs, but his ankle and shin are in a wee bit of a mess. Hopefully it’s just an impact [injury] and won’t take too long.”

Photo: Matchday Images



bringmeaKuqi added 11:21 - Oct 29

Play Walle Egeli as a 10. We look better with a left footed 10 who can run onto Davis's cut backs. Put Philogene on the right and Clarke on the left 2

IP9 added 11:23 - Oct 29

I like him and wish him well but let’s be honest he’s not a no.10 - Maybe this will force KM to play Nunez there where I thought he looked really good when he came on vs WBA. Some really smart runs, great vision and actually wants the ball and can link others into the game nicely. 1

ArnieM added 11:27 - Oct 29

These injuries will limit McKenna's tinkering. He has less to choose from, and hopefully more chance he'll play players in theur mist effective positions. Szmidics is not a #10, Nunez is. Let's see if he takes this opportunity on sat to keep the same team he finished with v WBA.... 1

blues1 added 11:28 - Oct 29

IP9. Szmodics is very much a number 10. Scored thr vast majority of his goals for Blackburn, playing in the number 10 role. 4

BobbyBell added 11:47 - Oct 29

We must not move Jaden, he must stay on the left where he and Davis work so well together. Nunez as a 10 and maybe even try Clarke as a 10 with a free role to drift around a Chappers did. 2

Bazza8564 added 11:51 - Oct 29

Nunez in the 10 for me, Jaden Left, Sindre right 1

oldbri added 11:53 - Oct 29

I wish you a quick recovery, Sammie. 0

virginblue added 11:53 - Oct 29

Pretty sure he played in the 10 just off Sam Gallagher when he scored all of those goals for Blackburn. 0

ArnieM added 11:53 - Oct 29

This ^^^^ 0

naa added 11:59 - Oct 29

I have to wonder what position people think Sammie is meant to be if he isn't a 10. He isn't a holding midfielder, nor a wide player and he isn't a 9.



Played his best stuff over the years as a 10.



Nunez did look good at the weekend in that position but not sure how much he's played there over his career. People do get excited about 20 mins of football and think it defines the future. 0

TimmyH added 12:24 - Oct 29

It's all we ever hear about is his injuries...has become the latest sicknote, wish him all the best in his recovery though. 0

