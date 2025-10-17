Szmodics Undergoes Surgery
Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 11:19
Town forward Sammie Szmodics is set for a spell on the sidelines having undergone surgery.
The 30-year-old was forced off in the 21st minute of Saturday’s 1-0 home victory over West Brom with a knee injury having taken a heavy challenge from Chris Mepham early in the match.
This morning, the Irish international has posted a photo on Instagram having gone under the surgeon’s knife on which he says: “Operation all done. Back in no time.”
It’s the second time this year that Szmodics has undergone surgery, an ankle problem requiring an operation in March.
Town also have concerns regarding Chuba Akpom, the player who replaced Szmodics at the weekend, the on-loan Ajax man subsequently having to make way himself having taken a boot to the ankle and lower shin.
Speaking about the injuries after Saturday’s game, manager Kieran McKenna said: “Sammie I’ve not seen downstairs, it was a knock on his knee that he tried to shrug off.
“That’s probably one of them that can go one way or the other. I imagine we’ll investigate that over the next 24 hours.
“Chuba was a very heavy knock. I haven’t seen the tackle back, a couple of people asked me about it downstairs, but his ankle and shin are in a wee bit of a mess. Hopefully it’s just an impact [injury] and won’t take too long.”
Photo: Matchday Images
