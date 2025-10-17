Szmodics Gutted to Pick Up Minor Knee Injury and Hits Out at 'Hate Messages'

Wednesday, 29th Oct 2025 18:12 Blues forward Sammie Szmodics has described the knee injury on which he has had surgery as “minor” and has hit out at “keyboard warriors” who have targeted him and his family with “hate messages” over the last few weeks following his latest withdrawal from the Republic of Ireland squad. Szmodics revealed earlier today that he had gone under the surgeon’s knife following the injury suffered in the Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Brom. The 30-year-old was forced off in the 21st minute having taken a heavy challenge from Chris Mepham early in the match. Szmodics subsequently added on Twitter: “Gutted to pick up a minor knee injury in the last game. Thank you for the nice supportive messages after the op - always receive negative ones from the keyboard warriors, seem to know more about my situation then me!! Happy to be on the mend.” That tweet was quickly removed and replaced with a longer message, the former Blackburn man having been the target of online criticism having pulled out of duty with the Republic of Ireland three times, twice this season and once last term after he underwent ankle surgery. “On the mend after a minor knee op,” he wrote. “Thank you for all the supportive messages. Also thank you for all the keyboard warriors that know more about my life and my situation than I do! “The last two weeks have been nothing shy of ridiculous [with] the amount of hate messages me and my family have received over the recent international football concerns. “Injury comes with playing games and rest is so important otherwise things like this happen. “Question my ability and performance but never my professionalism. Looking to be back asap. I will be making no more comment on the matter.” Town also have concerns regarding Chuba Akpom, the player who replaced Szmodics at the weekend, the on-loan Ajax man subsequently having to make way himself having taken a boot to the ankle and lower shin.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Bert added 18:26 - Oct 29

Hate towards others has been normalised by the behaviour of so called leaders giving licence to others to post what they like. Szmodics puts himself around so will get injuries. I wish him a speedy recovery and hope that none of the abuse came from Ipswich supporters. 1

BlueWax added 18:34 - Oct 29

Agreed Bert.



Totally out of order and cowardly behaviour by certain idiots.



Wishing our 100% man super SS a speedy recovery 1

BeachBlue added 18:37 - Oct 29

Absolutely shameful behaviour by the keyboard warriors.

This is why I don't bother with X. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments