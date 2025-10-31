U21s Host Newcastle at Portman Road, U18s Face West Ham

Friday, 31st Oct 2025 10:21 Town’s high-flying U21s host Newcastle United at Portman Road this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s are in action against West Ham United at Playford Road on Saturday morning (KO 11am). John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side are currently second in the 29-team Premier League 2 having taken 19 points from seven matches. The Magpies are 24th with five points from the same number of games. The U18s, coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, have had a tougher time but picked up their first win of the season last weekend, defeating Birmingham City 3-0 at home to move off the bottom of U18 Premier League South ahead of the Midlanders. The Hammers are three points and to places above the Blues.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



