Memorabilia From Lyall's Career Sold at Auction
Friday, 31st Oct 2025 10:53

Memorabilia from former Town boss John Lyall’s career went under the hammer earlier this week.

While most of the lots related to Lyall’s time as a player and then long-serving manager at West Ham United, there were a number from his 1990-1995 spell with the Blues in which time he led his side to the 1991/92 Second Division title.

His medal from that season, which saw Town compete in the first Premier League campaign, fetched £2,400, slightly below the estimate of £2,600, in the auction at Barnebys on Monday.

As well as his Manager of the Season award from that year, which went for £480, £80 above the estimate, there was also the gift of a watch from one of Lyall’s players.

Forward Bontcho Guentchev played at the 1994 World Cup with Bulgaria and gave Lyall a Troika watch which was issued to players at the tournament. That reached £200 in the auction.

The highest-grossing lot was Lyall’s 1975 FA Cup winner’s medal from his time with the Hammers, which was sold for £6,600, below the estimate of £7,000, with his 1980 winner’s medal going for £6,000 having been estimated at the same value.

Lyall, who remained living in Tattingstone after leaving Town, died aged 66 in April 2006.


