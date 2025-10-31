McAteer: It's Been a Tough One

Friday, 31st Oct 2025 13:09 by Kallum Brisset Town winger Kasey McAteer has admitted that the start to the season has been tough, both on an individual level and as a team. After 11 league games, the Blues are 12th in the Championship table with four victories and sit nine points behind the automatic promotion places with a game in hand. Meanwhile, McAteer has struggled to nail down a place in the side with just four starts to his name and being an unused substitute in three of the last four outings. While the opening months have been below par for the pre-season title favourites, the 23-year-old insists that there is plenty more to come between now and the end of the campaign. “It’s been a tough one,” he said. “As a collective, it’s not gone as we’ve hoped for it to have gone with results and how the table sits. “Everyone knows the Championship and how long the season is and we believe in this club and the changing room that we will get ourselves to where we want to get to and that’s ultimately being at the top of the table. “That comes with day in, day out training really well, believing in ourselves, including the staff and they’ve really pushed that as well. We strive to be there and I think we will be there sat here in May. “As an individual, it’s tough when you come into a new club and new environment for the first time properly. It can be tough and I’ve found it tough, but I still know there’s more to come from myself and I believe in myself. “I’ve had chats with the staff and players and it seems like people believe in me. I feel like I will get to where I know I can get to, and that just comes from the training pitch and putting the hard yards on the training field.” Reflecting further on his own battle for minutes, he added: “It’s not just here, it’s at every club in the country. Everyone’s fighting for places in the squad and healthy competition is always good in the squad.

“It’s not easy to get in the starting XI and everyone every day is fighting hard to get in, so I think it’s part and parcel of the game where we play. “The first goal here whenever it will come, hopefully sooner rather than later, doesn’t change my outlook on how I’d see the game and how I want to impact the game. “First and foremost, when I get the opportunity to play and put on the shirt, it’s running hard yards, doing my work for the team first, and then if the goals and assists come, that’s a bonus. “The first thing that I think of is what can I do to help my teammates and when they need me most, I’m going to be there for them. That’s what I think it should be as well as every other player.” The personal aspect of players moving clubs is a challenge that is often overlooked in the world of inflated transfer fees and an ever-growing desire for instant success. For McAteer, the summer transfer to Suffolk marked the first time he has permanently left Leicester City, having been in the Foxes academy since the age of eight. The Town winger acknowledged the difficulties that brings, but feels he is almost fully settled two months into his time at Portman Road. He said: “Just a whole new environment. It’s not really on my doorstep, Ipswich, I’m down here by myself. That’s a big change in my life but that’s part and parcel of being a professional footballer, things can chop and change and in my instance, it has changed. “It’s just for me to get my head around it and do my job at the end of the day. Apart from that I'm really enjoying it, it’s been a challenge but a challenge that I’m definitely up for. “I do feel like I'm nearly there, to be honest. The first few weeks were very tough, but now that I’ve been in the building for a couple of months now, I seem to have found my feet and built relationships with my teammates in the changing rooms so that’s always good. “Hopefully as the season goes on and the months go on, I can keep growing the relationships.” McAteer, an eight-cap Republic of Ireland international, was helped into the group through four of his new teammates being familiar from the national team, including the Blues’ new captain Dara O’Shea. “Knowing a few faces before you come through the door is always good,” McAteer said. “Touching on them lads, they’ve been great with me and it’s nice to have some faces you can turn to if you have any problems. “Luckily for me, I’ve not really had any issues while I’ve been down here, it’s been quite plain sailing so hopefully that can continue. “Really good guys to come into, especially when you can call them your teammates as well as your fellow countrymen.” In recent days, McAteer’s new manager Kieran McKenna has been linked with the vacancy at Scottish giants Celtic following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers on Monday. The Town winger heaped praise on McKenna and says his success will naturally bring interest, but insisted that the full focus of everyone at Playford Road is on the weekend’s trip to Queens Park Rangers. He lauded: “He’s been great with me, I can only say good things. He’s had one-to-one chats with me and reminded me that he’s brought me here for a reason, he believes in me and he wants me to show my qualities. “We’ve had some good chats and he’s outlined where he thinks I can improve and what he thinks I'm doing well, which is what every good manager does. He’s been really good with me. “When you have a good manager, his name is going to be floated around at other clubs. But he’s here, he’s our manager and that’s it for now. “He’s obviously a really good manager, he’s got back-to-back promotions with this club. He’s a manager I really rate highly so it’s no surprise to us at the club that he’s gained that interest. “But for now, we’ve had a really good training week and we’re looking forward to the weekend. His aim is to get three points at the weekend, that’s all he’s really spoken about. For now, we’re focusing on the weekend and that’s what everyone here is doing.”

Photo: TWTD



Jugsy added 14:09 - Oct 31

Would be nice if fans got behind our new signings (well, all our players) rather than moaning at them. Kasey is one player who's hears way too much of the crowd moaning in his direction. 0

