Negri: Winning England U23s Cap a Special Moment

Friday, 31st Oct 2025 15:13 by Asif Ipswich Town Women’s goalkeeper Natalia Negri returned to the club after the international break as a newly capped U23 international with England and spoke about the experience. The 21-year-old made her debut for the Young Lionesses playing away to Germany last week in the city of Fulda. Last season, Natasha Thomas became the first Ipswich Town Women’s player to win a senior international cap, coming on as a substitute for Jamaica in France. The women’s team’s all-time appearance-maker and leading goalscorer achieved another first by scoring for the Reggae Girlz in Trinidad on Tuesday night. However, no Town player has represented an England senior side since goalkeeper Richard Wright in 2000. Negri, who joined from Crystal Palace last summer and kept 14 clean sheets in the club’s FAWNL Southern Premier Division championship-winning season, has moved a significant step closer to emulating him. Speaking to the media ahead of Town’s home game against Newcastle United on Sunday, Negri admitted the call-up was a surprise. “It came very unexpectedly, to be honest,” she said. “It is something that I have worked towards for a little while, it was a goal of mine for this season. It was nice to be away, nice to put an England shirt back on.” She also revealed: “I was out for dinner with my friends and it was really nice to share the moment with them. I looked down at my phone and I’ve seen my manager was ringing and I knew exactly what it was going to be. “From being on the long list, to getting a call-up to start in goal within two weeks, it was quite intense, but I can't complain about it, really.” Negri previously represented England at U19 level, going to the European Championship in 2022, but this was her first call-up to the U23s.

“I’ve not put an England shirt for about two years now, my last camp was out in the Czech Republic for the Euros,” she recalled. “I actually didn’t set foot on the pitch in that tournament.” Despite a 5-0 defeat to the Germans, Negri nevertheless found the experience memorable. “It was special, my family flew out to come watch as well,” she continued. “The adrenaline was really high and I actually felt quite emotional going back out on the pitch, especially in such a big game like Germany. It’s quite an historic fixture to be playing for England in. Yeah, it was a special moment for me." During the international break, Negri worked with U23 goalkeeping coach Wayne Brown, renowned on Instagram as ‘The Bearded Goalkeeper Coach’. View this post on Instagram A post shared by ᴛʜᴇ ʙᴇᴀʀᴅᴇᴅ ɢᴏᴀʟᴋᴇᴇᴘᴇʀ ᴄᴏᴀᴄʜ (@beardedgkcoach) Brown posted a photo of the three U23 goalkeepers, describing them as England’s “new cats”. It was not the first time his path had crossed with Negri. “I actually supported a goalkeeper camp that he was coaching on,” she added. “So, it was nice to be back involved with him. I knew that I got along with him on a personal note and I think he’s a great goalkeeper coach. “He really focuses on narrow details and I think for him to feel confident enough to give me my first start in the 23s was something that I felt really comfortable with him talking about.” Although she didn’t play in the second match against Portugal in Northampton, which ended 1-1, Negri remained with the squad on their return to England at St George’s Park where the senior squad was also based for the week. “I saw [England manager] Sarina [Wiegman] on the last day,” Negri continued. “She came onto the pitch because one of our players [Anouk Denton of West Ham United] got called up last minute to the seniors, which was great for her. We crossed over a few times but I actually don’t know many of them personally.” The call-up of defender Denton, who played in front of Negri in Germany, is the latest example of the England pathway bearing fruit. Uniquely in Europe, every member of the Lionesses' squad which retained the European Championship this summer had previously played for England at various age-group levels. “The 23s is a great stepping stone for the seniors,” Negri said. “I think it’s an opportunity to play the way that they want to play, the type of football Sarina plays with the seniors. It definitely gives you a nice drive to see when your team-mates have been progressing.” Manchester City’s Khiara Keating was in the U19 squad with Negri and last week she started for the senior team against Brazil. “I think seeing one of my good friends, Khiara, start for the seniors was a real nice feeling for me, knowing that there is an opportunity to develop through the pathway with England,” she said. “It’s obviously made me hungry to do the same sort of thing. With me, it’s just taking it step by step and hopefully getting my next 23s call-up as soon as I can.” Negri's international ambitions may not ultimately be limited to playing for England as her mixed parentage allows her to represent other European nations. “My mum’s Spanish and my dad’s Italian. I think I'm eligible for both but I’ve actually never been approached by either. “Right now, it isn’t really something that I’m not too concerned about. Obviously, my priorities are with England right now and I’m happy that I’ve managed to get my first call-up with them and just seeing how far I can progress with them before looking at any other options.” To play for the England senior team, Negri may have to displace Chelsea’s Hannah Hampton, voted the first-ever female winner of the Yashin Trophy for the best goalkeeper at the recent Ballon D'Or ceremony. Negri is a big admirer of Hampton, especially her kicking game, but is yet to speak to her at an England camp. “I've actually never spoken to her. It wouldn’t be something that I’d be nervous doing. If the opportunity came up, it would be great to speak to her - one of the best goalkeepers in the world at the moment. “Obviously, starting for the Lionesses is somewhere that I want to aspire to be. So, I think getting any type of encouragement from her, and support from her, would be ideal.”

Photo: Asif Burhan



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments