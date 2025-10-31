Ten-Man U21s Beat Newcastle to Return to Top

Friday, 31st Oct 2025 21:15 The Blues’ U21s returned to the top of Premier League 2 after beating Newcastle United 1-0 at Portman Road via a first-half Fin Barbrook goal, despite playing most of the second half with 10 men following Walker Shabazz-Edwards’s red card. Town, with Harry Clarke at right-back, Elkan Baggott at the centre of the defence and Barbrook in midfield, started brightly, but without creating much of note, although forward Josh Pitts hit a shot from just outside the area which forced the Magpies keeper into a save in the 10th minute. Two minutes later, Shahar hit a deflected free-kick from just outside the area which deflected wide of Woody Williamson’s right post, Town centre-half Shabazz-Edwards having picked up a booking for a foul as the visitors were breaking towards the box. The Blues continued to dominate possession with the game being played almost entirely in the Newcastle half, but without threatening until the 28th minute. First, Tudor Mendel ran into a defender when cutting into the area at pace from the right, the referee waving away his protests, then a Newcastle player inexplicably passed straight to Jamie Mauge just inside the area, the striker scuffing wide when he should have scored, perhaps startled by the gift to generously presented to him. Five minutes later, the lively Mendel again took the ball in from the right but under-hit his shot and visitors’ keeper James Taylor claimed with comfort. On 37, Barbrook, able to play for the U21s despite being on loan at League One Lincoln, shot low from the edge of the area through to Taylor following a corner. Two minutes later, with chances starting to come with greater frequency, skipper Ryan Carr hit a shot which Taylor failed to hold. Mauge was first to the loose ball but the keeper was able to get something on his rebound to put it behind. Town finally got the goal they deserved in the 42nd minute, Barbrook sweeping home from around the penalty spot from Luca Fletcher’s cross from the right with a number of Blues players queuing up to take the opportunity. In injury time, Newcastle’s Sean Neave was booked for a foul on midfielder Carr inside the Town box as the Blues sought to play out from the back.

That was the last action of a half dominated by Town but with chances taking a while to come. However, by the time Barbrook gave them the lead, they had had more than enough opportunities with Mauge guilty of a particularly glaring miss. The visitors started the second half more strongly and should have levelled in the 53rd minute when Joe Brayson cut inside Baggott on the right of the box but shot too close to Williamson, who saved down to his right. Soon after, Neave hit wide, the ball perhaps taking a deflection. Town weren’t too far away from making it 2-0 on 55, Mauge shooting across the face and wide following a counter-attack. Two minutes later, the Blues were reduced to 10 men when Shabazz-Edwards was shown his second yellow card for clattering Neave as the Newcastle forward broke towards the area. Despite the former Brightlingsea Regent man’s complaints, the referee had little choice. Ahead of the free-kick, while Town keeper Williamson received treatment, the Blues swapped Pitts for right-back Leon Elliott as Clarke moved into the centre alongside Baggott. Three minutes later, with the Blues now under heavy pressure, Alfie Harrison curled a left-foot effort from just outside the area, which Williamson did superbly to tip over. On 69, Elliott sent Mendel away on the right but the former Chelsea man’s cross was poor, However, Newcastle keeper Taylor made a mess of it and a defender smashed it against Mauge but the Blues striker was unable to get onto the loose ball before Taylor grabbed it. Three minutes later, Elliott did well again on the right, his cross finding Fletcher on the other flank, the on-loan Manchester City forward cutting in and hitting a shot which deflected wide. Barbrook should have bagged his second of the game in the 75th minute, Elliott winning the ball back on the right and whipping over a cross. Barbrook burst into the area but diverted it over the bar. Town switched Mauge for Josh Lewis as they looked to tighten up further, moving to a three-man backline. With seven minutes remaining, Fletcher came off having picked up a knock, Nelson Eze taking over. Barbrook had another great chance to make it 2-0 in the 85th minute. Following a slick move down the left, Somto Boniface cut a low ball back to the edge of the area from where the unmarked midfielder took a touch and hit a shot which Taylor was able to divert wide with his foot when the chance should have been buried. In the final scheduled minute, the Blues broke dangerously again, Mendel curling a shot from just outside the box which Taylor saved down to his right. Three minutes into injury time, Williamson cleared long and Eze found himself through one-on-one with the keeper and lofted it over Taylor, but the two collided just outside the area with the referee waving play on. A minute later, Newcastle twice went close, Neave shooting against the post from an angle on the right of the box, the ball bouncing out off Williamson, fortunately to Clarke, who cleared. However, the visitors got the ball back quickly and a cross from the left was sent back across the face of goal from the back post. Town again should have added to their lead, still committing men forward despite the game situation, Boniface feeding Mendel, who saw an effort blocked, Carr then similarly seeing a defender get in the way of his shot. Deep in injury time, Newcastle broke with the Blues still throwing too many men forward but Barbrook did well to get in the way of Neave’s shot. Carr hit a low shot which caught a defender through to Taylor, before Boniface was booked for time-wasting. But the Blues weren’t to be denied a deserved, if hard-fought, victory, a result which takes them back to the top of Premier League 2, previous leaders Manchester United having lost 4-0 at home to Blackburn Rovers, the Red Devils also having been reduced to 10 men. Town dominated the first half and ought to have been more than a goal in front. In the second half, following the red card, Newcastle had a spell on top but forcing Williamson into only one serious save. In the latter stages, the game was more end-to-end with the visitors not looking particularly dangerous aside from their late double chance and Town having had more than a few opportunities to increase their lead. U21s: Williamson, H Clarke, Boniface, Shabazz-Edwards, Baggott, Carr (c), Mendel, Barbrook, Mauge (Lewis 75), L Fletcher (Eze 83), Pitts (Elliott 60). Unused: Barrett, Onuchukwu.

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bluelad7 added 21:36 - Oct 31

Promising stuff. Well done. Trick or treat? We take the treat and hopefully another treat at QPR Saturday. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments